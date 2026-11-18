Fried Chicken Diplomacy! Ferdinand Marcos Wins Donald Trump Over With A Jollibee Treat | X @IrishStarUS

US President Donald Trump, known for his fondness for fast food, received a taste of the Philippines when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr arranged a late-night Jollibee meal for the visiting American delegation in Manila.

During their meeting at Malacanang Palace on Wednesday, Marcos revealed that he had instructed his staff to deliver food from the popular Filipino fast-food chain the previous evening, considering Trump’s packed schedule, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Marcos Treats Trump To Late-Night Snack

Explaining the gesture, Marcos told Trump, “You have been working very hard, Mr President. So, just think of it as providing extra energy for all the work that you have to do, that you have done, and continue to do, and that is in front of you.”

The Philippine President also used the occasion to highlight the popularity of the home-grown restaurant chain, particularly its signature fried chicken, the South China Morning Post reports.

“Jollibee is a very, very popular chain, and one of their main products is fried chicken, and we are very proud to say that we have surpassed KFC in the United States in terms of popularity, so we thought that would give you a taste of Manila,” Marcos said.

Trump appeared impressed by the gesture, responding with “oh wow” and “fantastic”. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seated nearby, and other officials smiled during the exchange.

Trump’s Long-Standing Love For Fast Food

Trump’s preference for fast food has been evident during his previous engagements. During his first presidential term, he famously served fast food to college athletes visiting the White House.

“We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because, you know what, I know you people very well,” Trump said at the time, according to ABC News.

Jollibee may already have been familiar to the US President, given the Filipino chain’s growing presence and popularity in the American market.

Jollibee’s Growing Popularity In The US

In July, Jollibee secured the top position among fast-food chains serving fried chicken in the US for the third consecutive year at the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The company also featured on the Time 100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 list in May, further strengthening its international reputation.

According to its official website, Jollibee operates 85 restaurants across 15 US states. The chain entered the American market in 1998, opening its first outlet in Daly City, California.

The Filipino community has contributed significantly to the brand’s expansion in the US. Data from the US Census Bureau estimated the Filipino diaspora at up to 4.6 million people in 2023.

However, Filipinos living abroad say the chain’s signature fried chicken has increasingly attracted customers beyond the Filipino community, gaining popularity among mainstream American diners.

Jollibee has also received international recognition. In February, London-based consultancy Brand Finance placed the company fifth on its 2026 list of the world’s strongest restaurant brands, making it the only Southeast Asian brand among the top five.

The chain currently operates more than 1,600 outlets across 17 countries.

Its parent company, Jollibee Foods Corporation, has an even larger international footprint, operating more than 10,000 outlets in 33 countries through its portfolio of restaurant brands.

Its acquisitions include Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan, American burger chain Smashburger and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

World Leaders Get A Taste Of Jollibee

Trump visited Manila for a special summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, alongside a state visit to the Philippines. He met Marcos at Malacanang Palace before departing for China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump was not the only international leader introduced to Jollibee’s popular Chickenjoy during the regional meetings.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a Jollibee outlet on Sunday, according to broadcaster ABS-CBN.

During the visit, Albanese announced plans for Australia to host 35 branches of the Filipino fast-food chain, reflecting the brand’s continued international expansion.

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