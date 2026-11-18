British TV Host Renee Hoenderkamp, 59, Announces Third Pregnancy During Live GB News Broadcast, Shuts Trolls - WATCH |

British television presenter Dr Renee Hoenderkamp surprised her fellow panellists after announcing during a live GB News broadcast that she is expecting her third child at the age of 59.

The NHS nurse practitioner revealed on November 15 that she was 12 weeks pregnant. Hoenderkamp, who already has a 37-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter, Alice, also disclosed that she is expecting another girl.

Renee Hoenderkamp Reveals Pregnancy During Live Broadcast

The announcement came during a discussion about the British government's decision to approve accommodation for more than 1,200 male asylum seekers who had not undergone vetting.

Explaining her concerns as a woman and a mother, Hoenderkamp spoke about raising children from two different generations.

"I couldn't believe it. The reason for that is because, obviously, I am a woman, but I am also a mother, and I'm a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl," she said.

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She then surprised the panel by adding, "I'm actually going to be a mother of three shortly. And I am currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child."

Her announcement left the panellists momentarily speechless, with one admitting that he was "confused". The surprise soon turned into congratulations, with Cai Wilshaw calling the news "amazing". Tre Lowe later described the pregnancy as "a miracle".

Presenter Opens Up About Having A Baby At 59

Hoenderkamp also shared that she had initially believed she was expecting a boy.

"I was absolutely convinced it was a boy for various reasons," she said.

Speaking about her decision to become a mother again, she revealed that she had started considering another child around 18 months ago. Although she had frozen her eggs earlier, she could not find fertility specialists in the UK willing to assist her at her age. She eventually travelled to Poland for treatment, which took three attempts.

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The presenter also addressed criticism she had faced for welcoming her daughter Alice at 50.

"I had a lot of criticism over (having my daughter, Alice, too). I had criticism that I was selfish. What if I died in five years?" she recalled.

Defending her decision, she said, "Alice has a wonderful life. She adores her life and I hope this child will be the same. What would be better that they were never given the chance of life?"

Following the announcement, Hoenderkamp thanked people for their congratulatory messages in a post on X. Responding to critics, she added, "For the rest — I don't care what you think."