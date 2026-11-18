Prince William & Kate Middleton Meet PM Narendra Modi In New Delhi, Discuss Ways To Strengthen India-UK Strategic Partnership | x @narendramodi

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Wednesday, November 18, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across several key sectors, including defence, healthcare, education, financial technology and people-to-people ties.

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According to an official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the meeting also focused on the growing momentum in bilateral relations, guided by the India-UK Vision 2035 and strengthened by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force in July 2026.

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During the interaction, PM Modi appreciated the work of the Earthshot Prize in promoting innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges. He also commended the initiative for recognising Indian innovators and their contributions towards addressing global environmental issues.

The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 were held in Mumbai on November 17, where Indian and international innovators were recognised for their efforts to tackle environmental challenges.

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