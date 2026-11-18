Princess Diana in Ritu Kumar's salwar kameez during her 1997 visit to Lahore, Pakistan |

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently in India for their three-day visit, and their fashion choices have been giving us plenty to talk about. From Kate's exquisite Anarkali to William's Indian designer bandhgala, the royal couple have embraced homegrown craftsmanship. Their Mumbai appearances also take us back to other occasions when British royals, including Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, turned to Indian textiles, designers and traditional artistry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William bring Indian designers to Mumbai

Before looking back at the royal family's historic connections with Indian craftsmanship, let's start with the fashion moment the Prince and Princess of Wales brought to Mumbai. At the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards, Kate donned a bespoke red anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. Made from handwoven silk georgette, the outfit featured Banarasi-inspired gold detailing, intricate embroidery and glass embellishments.

William, meanwhile, embraced Indian menswear in a classic black bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, complete with hand-embroidered buttons. Earlier in the visit, he was also spotted wearing a navy Nehru-style jacket by homegrown label Kardo while playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren at Ballard Estate. The handwoven Jamdani cotton fabric was developed with weavers in West Bengal.

Princess Diana's love for Indian designers

Princess Diana had a special connection with Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar, whose London boutique she reportedly visited privately. In fact, Kumar revealed that Diana would personally call the store before visiting and ask for some privacy while browsing.

One of her memorable appearances in the designer's creation came during her 1997 visit to Lahore, Pakistan, when she wore a blue salwar kameez by Ritu Kumar.

Her 1992 visit to India also gave us some noteworthy fashion moments. For a banquet in Delhi, Diana wore a pink silk evening gown and bolero designed by Catherine Walker. According to reports, the Mughal-inspired embroidery drew from the intricate design on an Indian inlaid marquetry box that the designers had discovered in a London market. The ensemble was created especially for the royal tour.

Queen Elizabeth II's zardozi-inspired gown for her 1961 India visit

Queen Elizabeth II's 1961 state visit to India gave us another memorable example of Indian craftsmanship finding its way into royal wardrobes. For a state dinner hosted by then President Dr Rajendra Prasad in Delhi, the late monarch wore a silk evening gown designed by her trusted couturier Norman Hartnell.

What made the creation particularly special was its metallic-thread embroidery inspired by traditional zardozi work. The design featured India's national flower, the lotus, across the gown, alongside lace, pearl beads, crystals and sequins. According to a curator's note cited in a PTI report, the floral motif was a thoughtful sartorial tribute to the country she was visiting.

Norman Hartnell's silk gown worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 | Image Courtesy: Royal Collection Trust

King Charles and Queen Camilla wear Sabyasachi's handcrafted Shola masks

Indian craftsmanship also made its way into a rather unexpected royal accessory moment in 2023. King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Animal Ball in London wearing handcrafted elephant masks designed by Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The masks were made using Shola, a lightweight ivory-white material obtained from the aquatic shola plant found in Bengal's marshlands. The pieces were created in collaboration with master artisans from West Bengal and celebrated the region's traditional craft heritage.

Meghan Markle wears a saree during her 2017 India visit

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made headlines during her January 2017 visit to India as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada. While meeting women and schoolchildren in Mumbai and Delhi, she was photographed wearing a traditional green-and-blue saree decorated with gold motifs.

She paired the drape with a beige blouse, matching bangles and a red bindi. Meghan also had mehendi on her hands, completing an appearance that embraced local dressing during her humanitarian visit.

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Queen Victoria and the legacy of Kashmiri shawls

Long before these contemporary royal fashion moments, Indian textiles had already become coveted possessions among European royalty. Queen Victoria received Kashmiri shawls as part of the annual tribute from the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. However, there is an interesting detail here: according to the Ashmolean Museum, Victoria maintained a policy of wearing British-made clothing in public, so there is no clear evidence that she wore the Indian shawls herself.

Instead, she is known to have passed them on as gifts to members of her circle. A surviving Kashmir shawl gifted by her to courtier Horatia Elizabeth Erskine in 1861 was even documented in an auction listing by Reeman Dansie.

Queen Victoria's gifted Indian Kashmir shawl sells at Colchester auction | Image Courtesy: Reeman Dansie

Queen Mary and the Indian connection behind the Delhi Durbar jewels

While this one is more about jewellery than clothing, it remains an important chapter in the royal family's Indian fashion history. For the 1911 Delhi Durbar, Queen Mary adorned an elaborate emerald-and-diamond jewellery suite created by Garrard. Known as the Delhi Durbar Parure, it included a necklace, tiara, earrings, brooch and stomacher.

The necklace featured eight cabochon emeralds known as the Cambridge emeralds, along with removable diamond pendants, including one set with the Cullinan VII diamond. The Royal Collection Trust's records and Garrard's own historical account document the jewels worn by Queen Mary for the occasion.

Queen Mary wearing Delhi Durbar Parure | Image Courtesy: The Court Jeweller

From handwoven textiles and traditional embroidery to heirloom jewellery and regional crafts, these moments show how Indian artistry has appeared in royal wardrobes across generations. And with Kate and William's latest Mumbai visit bringing homegrown designers into the international spotlight, the conversation around Indian craftsmanship has found yet another royal chapter.