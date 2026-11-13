Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Brings 80s Disco Fever To Art Mumbai With A Runway Full Of Sequins And Drama

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla presented the 'Disco Inferno' collection at Art Mumbai 2026 | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Remember when bedazzling everything suddenly became a whole fashion mood in 2026? From sequins and shimmer to all things glittery, sparkle has been having a major moment. And now, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are taking that trend to another level with their latest showcase, 'Disco Inferno', at Art Mumbai. Inspired by the unapologetic glamour of the 70s and 80s disco era, the show came to prove that 'more is definitely more' this season. And setting the tone for the night was actress Sharvari, who opened the showcase in a multi-coloured Swarovski crystal dress.

Sharvari opened the show in a crystal mini dress | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Disco Inferno celebrates the glitz of the 70s and 80s

With 'Disco Inferno', Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla revisited an era when getting dressed meant making a statement. But the collection wasn't restricted to the familiar Western disco aesthetic. It also drew from India's own music and dance culture, recalling the synth-heavy sounds, colourful costumes and larger-than-life personalities that defined an unforgettable period in popular entertainment.

The designers also revisited two of their established collections, 'Raj' and 'Greta', giving them a fresh, high-shine identity. 'Raj', usually associated with beige and gold, ventured into brighter territory with neon shades and vibrant colours. Meanwhile, 'Greta' embraced jewel tones, shimmering sequin surfaces and intricate cut-dana work. Both collections received a noticeable disco-inspired makeover while retaining their signature craftsmanship.

A model walked in a disco-inspired creation | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Saree drapes took an unconventional turn

The womenswear line-up was a riot of colour, shimmer and intricate craftsmanship. Divided into different design stories, including 'Disco', 'Origami', 'Inca', 'Badla' and 'Modern', it brought together the designers' love for traditional handwork with unexpected contemporary treatments. Sequins, stones, intricate embroidery and elaborate surface detailing appeared across the garments, giving even familiar silhouettes a completely different personality.

One of the most interesting parts of the showcase for me was the way the saree was presented. Rather than sticking to the familiar drape, the designers experimented with the pallu in several unexpected ways. Some models wore it falling across both shoulders, while others had it styled over their heads. A few drapes also skipped the conventional front pleats, allowing the fabric to fall freely and create a more fluid silhouette.

It was refreshing to see a traditional Indian garment being treated as a canvas for experimentation. The sarees retained their cultural familiarity but looked completely different through these styling choices. Paired with embellished blouses and dramatic accessories, they brought an entirely new kind of disco energy to ethnic couture.

Beyond sarees, flowing kaftans, open jackets and statement bustiers shared the runway with more structured silhouettes. Some outfits felt playful and theatrical, while others retained the timeless elegance associated with the couture house. It was a collection that moved between nostalgia and experimentation without losing its extravagant identity.

Read Also Sharvari Owns The Art Mumbai Ramp In Glittering 80s-Inspired Couture By Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Menswear got its own disco makeover

The men's collection was equally committed to the theme, moving beyond conventional festive and formal dressing. Denim pieces featured playful patchwork, while black and gold emerged as prominent colours across several looks. Velvet appliqué, multicoloured beads, pearls and stones added texture, with some creations incorporating unusual geometric arrangements of solids and stripes.

There was a mix of embellished ensembles and more understated pieces, ensuring that the disco influence came through in different ways. Much like the womenswear, the menswear explored how traditional craftsmanship could meet contemporary styling, with plenty of room for experimentation.

A 20-foot 'Rani' and a grand setting

The fashion spectacle extended well beyond the runway. The venue at Mahalaxmi Racecourse was transformed into a glittering disco-inspired setting by A Wonder Room, the designers' art and decor vertical. Disco balls reflected light across the space, while the illuminated facade of the iconic structure added to the theatrical atmosphere.

The biggest visual attraction was undoubtedly 'Rani', a towering 20-foot elephant-inspired installation. Named after the Hindi word for queen, the artwork was a tribute to Mumbai's Rani Baug and the city where Abu and Sandeep first met. Detailed with mirror-work, gota and disco balls, it brought together the designers' love for Indian craftsmanship and their fascination with old-school glamour.

Adding to the spectacle, dancers took over the runway with energetic disco performances, turning the showcase into a full-blown celebration of music, movement and fashion.

And just when the evening seemed to have delivered its share of sparkle, Sharvari returned to close the show. This time, she walked alongside Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in a stunning red concept saree paired with a heavily embellished silver blouse. The actress also broke into a dance with the designers, giving the finale a fun, celebratory finish.

Sharvari closed the show in red concept saree | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

After witnessing 'Disco Inferno', one thing was clear: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are making a strong case for maximalism. If this showcase was anything to go by, 2026 is going to see plenty of sequins, statement drapes, vibrant colours and unapologetic sparkle. And honestly, we're not complaining!