Sharvari Owns The Art Mumbai Ramp In Glittering 80s-Inspired Couture By Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

If there's one thing that can make a fashion show even more exciting, it's a little disco magic! And Sharvari brought just that to the runway as she turned showstopper for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at Art Mumbai. Giving vintage glamour a dazzling couture twist, the actress embraced the sparkle, drama and maximalism of the disco era in a look that was hard to miss.

Sharvari turns 80s disco diva



Sharvari was the muse for the evening's showcase, titled 'Disco Inferno', which drew inspiration from the glitzy fashion and music culture of the 1970s and 1980s. For her showstopper appearance, the actress stepped out in a multi-coloured dress covered in Swarovski crystals and intricate stone embellishments. The creation took inspiration from the designers' 'Raj' collection, bringing together vibrant colours, shimmer and plenty of drama.

But that wasn't the only look she brought to the runway. Sharvari also wore a concept saree, pairing the contemporary drape with a heavily embellished crystal and stone blouse. Layered stone chains added another glamorous touch, making the ensemble feel like a celebration of old-school disco dressing with a modern couture spin.



The designers' vision went beyond Western disco influences, drawing inspiration from the synth-driven music and vibrant style that shaped India's own dance culture during the era. The result was a runway spectacle filled with glittering textures, statement silhouettes and unapologetic glamour.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bring Disco Inferno to Art Mumbai



The showcase was an extension of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's love for elaborate craftsmanship and all things extravagant. Having recently celebrated 40 years in fashion, the designer duo brought their signature maximalist aesthetic to Art Mumbai with a collection that celebrated the joy of dressing up.



The atmosphere at Mahalaxmi Racecourse was equally dramatic. A Wonder Room, the designers' art and decor vertical, transformed the venue with disco balls and dazzling installations. One of the biggest attractions was 'Rani', a towering 20-foot elephant-inspired artwork that paid tribute to Mumbai's Rani Baug and the city where the designers first met.



Covered in mirror-work, Gota detailing and disco balls, the installation reflected the playful, high-shine mood of the showcase. With Sharvari leading the runway as its glamorous muse, 'Disco Inferno' was a celebration of fashion, nostalgia and the kind of sparkle that never really goes out of style.