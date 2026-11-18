Sonam Kapoor wears a green chiffon saree inspired by Amrita Sher-Gil's 1936 portrait of Sumair Apjit Singh | Instagram

If there's one thing Sonam Kapoor knows how to do, it's turn a fashion appearance into a story worth talking about. And for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, the actress did exactly that.

Moving beyond the usual red-carpet glamour, Sonam arrived in a look rooted in Indian art history, drawing inspiration from a 1936 painting by legendary artist Amrita Sher-Gil. From a hand-painted chiffon saree to a dramatic velvet coat and an incredible 400 carats of emeralds, every element of her ensemble had a story behind it. Honestly, this was couture with a whole lot of character!

Sonam Kapoor turns 1936 Amrita Sher-Gil painting into couture

For the auspicious gala, Sonam slipped into a custom creation by designer Anamika Khanna, with her sister Rhea Kapoor bringing the entire look together through styling. The inspiration came from Sumair, Amrita Sher-Gil's 1936 portrait of her cousin, Sumair Apjit Singh. The painting captured Sumair in a deep green saree, holding a bunch of white flowers, and it was this beautiful blend of Indian and Western influences that became the starting point for Sonam's ensemble.

As Rhea explained, Sher-Gil herself had Indian and Hungarian roots and trained in Paris before eventually making India her home and artistic muse. Her cousin Sumair also moved between these two worlds. Raised in Patiala, she embraced Western fashion and later modelled in Paris for designer Elsa Schiaparelli. Yet, in Sher-Gil's portrait, she was captured in traditional Indian attire.

Nearly nine decades later, Anamika reinterpreted that visual through a contemporary couture lens. Sonam wore a pure chiffon saree, hand-painted in shades of green, which was paired with a structured silk velvet coat. The outer layer brought a distinctly Western silhouette to the traditional drape, while intricate zardozi detailing along its edges added an Indian craftsmanship touch.

400 carats of emeralds steal the show

The saree and velvet coat were only part of the fashion story. Sonam took the ensemble several notches higher with a spectacular jewellery selection that was impossible to miss. She wore over 400 carats of Russian emeralds set in traditional Indian Polki by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. The look was further accessorised with Colombian emerald drop ear cuffs from Amrapali Jewels and a massive emerald ring that added another dramatic touch.

With such statement pieces taking centre stage, Sonam kept her beauty look relatively understated. She opted for dewy skin, softly shimmering eyes, a hint of blush and subtle pink lips. Her hair was left open in a sleek, middle-parted style, allowing the elaborate earrings and emeralds to remain the focal point.

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