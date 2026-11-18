From Nomzamo Mbatha Dazzling In A Traditional lehenga To Princess Kate And Rami Malek, Celebrities Grace The Earthshot Prize 2026 | All Photos By: Ashwini Sawant

The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony witnessed a glamorous gathering of international celebrities, actors and prominent personalities on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, who brought together fashion, sustainability and global environmental awareness. From traditional Indian-inspired ensembles to contemporary red-carpet looks, the event saw several stars making stylish appearances. The event was attended by Prince William, Princess Catherine, Simone Ashley, Rami Malek, and Robert Irwin, among others.

Hollywood celebs' appearance at Earthshot Prize 2026

On Tuesday, November 17, various notable international personalities attended Earthshot Prize 2026 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The celebrities were seen in diverse outfits. Many were seen gracing in Indian outfits, including Prince William and Princess Catherine. The ceremony brought together celebrities, environmentalists, innovators and world leaders to recognise individuals and organisations working towards addressing some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges.

International celebs in Indian attire

South African actor and television personality Nomzamo Mbatha grabbed attention as she arrived in a dazzling traditional lehenga, which she paired with a matching dupatta and completed her look with a neckpiece and earpiece. Her elegant outfit celebrated Indian craftsmanship and traditional aesthetics, making her one of the standout personalities at the event.

British actress Simone Ashley, who is known for her role in Bridgerton, arrived in a Kanjeevaram ensemble. For the green carpet, she wore a regal yellow-gold outfit, a Manish Malhotra ensemble that featured layered jewels on the bodice and skirt, and a Banarasi tissue drape.

International actors Rami Malek and Robert Irwin were among the other notable personalities who attended the event, adding to its global star power.

Princess Kate Middleton

Princess Kate opted for a floor-length red gown featuring intricate gold and green embroidery. She accessorised the outfit with layered statement necklaces, matching earrings and a hand ring. The princess was accompanied by Prince William, who kept his look classic in an all-black ensemble with a high-collar bandhgala-style jacket and matching trousers.

Earthshot Prize

Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020. It is an annual environmental award that aims to discover, support and scale innovative solutions to repair and protect the planet. The initiative focuses on five key goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

The award ceremony has increasingly become a platform where entertainment, culture and environmental action come together. Beyond the glamorous appearances, the event highlights the importance of collective efforts towards building a sustainable future.

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