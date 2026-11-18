Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kate Middleton in Mumbai | Instagram

Who said power dressing has to mean a pair of tailored trousers? Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kate Middleton are making a rather convincing case for giving the classic blazer a skirt makeover. Both stepped out in Mumbai in polished blazer-and-skirt combinations, proving that you can look every bit as boardroom-ready without reaching for your usual pantsuit. While Kareena went for an elegant ivory pairing, Kate brought a pop of colour in cherry red. Different styles, same fashion lesson: the skirt suit deserves a place in your wardrobe!

Kareena Kapoor Khan swaps trousers for a floor-length skirt

After attending the Earthshot Prize 2026 awards, Prince William headed to Karan Johar's Dharma office in Mumbai, where he was welcomed by the filmmaker along with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. While the gathering saw classic formal dressing, Kareena gave the familiar blazer-and-trousers combination an interesting twist by choosing a skirt instead.

The actress stepped out in a coordinated ivory ensemble featuring a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer. With structured shoulders, broad peak lapels, full sleeves and front button detailing, the jacket brought a strong, power-dressing feel to her outfit. Flap pockets and its fitted shape further enhanced the polished silhouette.

Instead of matching trousers, Kareena paired the blazer with a floor-length pleated skirt in the same shade. The flowing design softened the sharp tailoring of the jacket, creating a beautiful balance between structured and feminine dressing. A feather-shaped brooch featuring a green stone added a little sparkle and served as a statement detail against the neutral outfit.

She kept the accessories elegant, opting for white drop earrings and oversized diamond rings. Her hair was styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look, while glowing skin, defined eyes and muted nude-pink lips completed her understated glam.

Kate Middleton brings cherry-red elegance to the skirt suit

Interestingly, Kareena wasn't the only one giving trousers a miss that day. A few hours earlier, the Princess of Wales had also stepped out in a skirt-and-blazer combination during her Mumbai engagements at the Chanakya School of Craft and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

Kate chose a chic cherry-red coordinated outfit that instantly stood out. Her ensemble featured a fitted blazer-style top with notch lapels, half-length sleeves and front button closures. The sculpted silhouette gave the upper half a tailored finish, while a flowing maxi-length skirt added movement and elegance.

She completed the look with classic black slingback pumps and carried a deep brown Hermès top-handle bag. Her accessories included dangling diamond earrings, a diamond bracelet and a blue sapphire-encrusted ring, adding a touch of sparkle without taking away from the bold red outfit.

Unlike Kareena, who kept her hair partially tied back, Kate wore her brunette locks loose. Her beauty look featured her signature glossy pink lips, fluttery lashes, softly smoky eyeshadow, feathered brows and rosy cheeks.

The skirt suit is having a major fashion moment in 2026

If you've been noticing more skirt-and-blazer combinations lately, you're not imagining things. The classic two-piece is getting a fresh makeover in 2026, with celebrities giving it their own spin. Kareena and Kate's Mumbai appearances are perfect examples of how the combination can work for formal engagements, while international stars have taken the trend beyond traditional occasionwear.

Dua Lipa and Georgina Rodríguez, for instance, have embraced white skirt suits for their wedding celebrations, offering an alternative to the conventional bridal gown. It is another reminder that the blazer-and-skirt pairing can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Want to try the trend yourself? Start with a coordinated blazer and a maxi or midi skirt in the same colour for a clean, elongated silhouette. If you're dressing for work, opt for a structured jacket with a pencil skirt and pointed-toe pumps. For a more relaxed or evening-ready look, swap the fitted skirt for a pleated or flowy version, add statement earrings and finish with heels.

You can also experiment with contrasting textures, monochrome shades or bold colours like Kate's cherry red. And if you're not ready to go all out, a simple blazer paired with a satin or pleated skirt is an easy way to ease into the trend. Whether you prefer Kareena's understated ivory or Kate's vibrant red, the skirt suit is proof that power dressing can be anything but predictable.

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