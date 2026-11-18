hinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and shaping a "fairer multipolar world order" amid growing geopolitical uncertainties. The two leaders met in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, ahead of a landmark trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump scheduled for Thursday.

During their bilateral discussions, Putin described the Russia-China relationship as stable and constructive, emphasising that cooperation between the two countries remained on a positive footing despite the challenging international situation.

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"Russia and China work to shape a fairer multipolar world order amid a challenging geopolitical situation. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remains stable and on a positive footing," Putin said.

Xi echoed the Russian President's remarks, calling on both countries to shoulder the responsibilities of major powers and play a leading role in advancing multipolarisation and democratisation of international relations.

Xi Calls For Stronger Russia-China Cooperation

Highlighting the strength of their partnership, Xi said China-Russia relations remained firm despite international challenges, comparing their ties to a mountain standing strong amid wind and rain.

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He called for a long-term strategic approach to bilateral relations, saying the partnership had brought greater stability and certainty to an increasingly turbulent world.

Xi also stressed the need to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, describing the relationship as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Chinese President urged both sides to strengthen coordination and contribute to a more balanced international order amid mounting global uncertainties.

Putin Says Economic Coercion Tools Are 'A Thing Of The Past'

Earlier, addressing business representatives at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, Putin criticised the use of economic pressure and restrictions against countries demonstrating economic progress.

He said the Asia-Pacific region was witnessing significant global changes and described its regional cooperation model as an example of a more democratic and equitable world order.

Putin argued that some established powers were attempting to restrict the development of emerging economies instead of adapting to changing global realities.

Referring to Russia's experience of facing extensive international sanctions, he said countries must strengthen their state, public and socio-economic sovereignty to preserve their independence and determine their own development paths.

"The previous tools of economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past. They have largely lost their regressive power," Putin said.

He acknowledged that tariffs, export restrictions and sanctions continued to create obstacles to development but argued that they could neither completely halt economic growth nor destroy competing economies.

Calling for greater international cooperation, Putin said the current global situation demanded unity, equality and partnership rather than domination, isolation and ultimatums.

Xi, Putin Set To Meet Trump For Landmark Trilateral Talks

The bilateral meeting comes ahead of a scheduled trilateral summit involving Xi, Putin and Trump in Shenzhen on Thursday. The meeting will mark a first for the three leaders.

The discussions are expected to cover nuclear non-proliferation and major international conflicts, including the situations in Iran and Ukraine. Trump has described denuclearisation as a difficult subject likely to feature prominently in the talks.

A separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump is also reportedly on the agenda, alongside discussions with other world leaders attending the APEC gathering.

Putin expressed optimism about the proposed trilateral engagement, saying he expected it to deliver significant benefits.

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Xi Calls For Open And Inclusive Asia-Pacific Economy

Addressing the APEC CEO Summit earlier on Wednesday, Xi called for greater regional cooperation and urged countries to work towards building an Asia-Pacific community focused on shared prosperity.

He said China was willing to work with all parties to strengthen confidence and resolve in advancing regional development.

Xi also called for removing trade and investment barriers to promote an open regional economy, while emphasising the importance of inclusive and balanced growth.

He stressed that countries must expand opportunities for mutual benefits and win-win cooperation to ensure that economic efficiency and fairness advance together.