Voyager 1 To Reach One Light-Day From Earth: Indian Classical Singer Kesarbai Kerkar's Voice Travels Into Deep Space |

As NASA's Voyager 1 approaches a historic milestone, it is carrying something extraordinary from Earth: the voice of an Indian classical singer who passed away nearly five decades ago. On November 18, 2026, the spacecraft is expected to become the first human-made object to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth, approximately 25.9 billion kilometres away.

At 3:46 pm IST, a radio signal sent from Earth will take 24 hours to reach the spacecraft, with another 24 hours needed for a response to return.

Among the treasures aboard Voyager 1 is the Golden Record, a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc created as a message for potential extraterrestrial life. It contains 115 images, natural sounds, greetings in 55 languages and 27 musical recordings representing different cultures.

India's contribution to this remarkable collection is a three-minute-and-30-second performance by legendary vocalist Kesarbai Kerkar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Kesarbai Kerkar, The Indian Singer On Voyager 1?

Born on July 13, 1892, in Keri village in Goa, Kesarbai Kerkar was among the most celebrated Indian classical vocalists of her generation. A distinguished exponent of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana, she trained under its founder, Ustad Alladiya Khan.

Her recording of Jaat Kahan Ho, performed in raga Bhairavi, was selected for the Golden Record. The song's title translates to 'Where are you going?', making its journey into the unknown particularly meaningful.

American ethnomusicologist Robert E Brown, who helped curate the musical selections, described her Bhairavi performance as the "finest recorded example of Indian classical music."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Singer Who Disliked Recording Her Music

Interestingly, Kerkar was not particularly comfortable with recording technology. Music writer Susheela Misra described her as "allergic to broadcasting." She was also reluctant to record long-playing albums and reportedly refused to return to the HMV studio after disagreements over re-recording older tracks.

Yet, her voice eventually travelled farther than any other Indian musical performance, carried aboard a spacecraft moving through interstellar space.

Kerkar died on September 16, 1977, just 11 days after Voyager 1 was launched.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's 10 Languages On The Golden Record

Beyond music, the Golden Record also features greetings in ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Urdu, Oriya and Rajasthani.

The messages include a greeting from Earth's inhabitants and a wish from the Rajasthani speaker: "We are happy here and you be happy there."

Physicist Bishun Khare of Cornell University played a crucial role in bringing Indian voices into the project by approaching members of the Indian community and inviting them to participate.

Where Is Voyager 1 Headed?

Voyager 1 does not broadcast the Golden Record; it simply carries it as a time capsule of humanity. NASA estimates that it will pass within 1.7 light-years of the star Gliese 445 in approximately 40,000 years.

Whether another civilisation will ever discover the disc remains unknown. But somewhere in the vastness of space, an Indian classical singer's voice continues its extraordinary journey.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!