From Kashmiri Pashmina To Rajasthani Pichwai: PM Modi Presents India's Traditional Handicrafts To Global Leaders During Philippines Visit | X / Representational image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after successfully concluding his two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines, during which he presented a curated selection of traditional Indian handicrafts and heritage artworks to world leaders, highlighting India's diverse artisanal legacy.

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During his stay in Manila, PM Modi participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting.

He also visited the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila and took part in the ceremony marking the commencement of its redevelopment.

Showcasing India's rich cultural and artistic heritage on the global stage, the Prime Minister gifted exquisite regional crafts, ranging from Kashmiri silk carpets and Rajasthani Pichwai paintings to Gujarat's Rogan art and Karnataka's Bidriware, to the participating leaders.

PM Modi gifted a Kashmiri Silk Carpet to the host leader, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

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Admired for its luminous sheen, soft texture, intricate designs and durability, the traditional hand-knotted craft is made from fine silk and involves thousands of knots tied by skilled artisans, with some carpets taking months or even years to complete.

Inspired by Kashmir's natural beauty, including floral patterns, chinar leaves and geometric designs, the carpet reflects the region's artistic identity and stands as a treasured work of art symbolising refinement, hospitality and enduring friendship.

For the spouse of the President of the Philippines, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Prime Minister presented a Pashmina Shawl in a Papier Mache Box, bringing together two distinctive traditional crafts of Kashmir.

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Made from fine cashmere fibre obtained from the undercoat of the Changthangi goat, the Pashmina is renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, lightweight texture and elegant drape.

The accompanying papier-mache box, handcrafted from layers of paper or paper pulp and hand-painted with intricate floral motifs and vibrant colours, showcases the skill of Kashmiri artisans and symbolises warmth, refinement and cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister gifted a Golden Pichwai Painting to US President Donald Trump.

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Originating in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, this traditional cloth-painting art is known for its intricate detailing, luminous colours and elaborate compositions.

Created on finely prepared cloth using mineral pigments and gold detailing, the painting features motifs such as lotuses, cows, trees and ornamental borders, with its golden finish lending it a regal and luminous appeal.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was presented with a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole in a Sadheli box, symbolising India's enduring friendship, warmth and cultural esteem.

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Woven from fine Katan silk, the stole showcases the centuries-old textile artistry of Banaras, with intricate motifs reflecting the precision and craftsmanship of generations of weavers, while its royal blue hue evokes dignity, wisdom and harmony.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a Blue Pottery Artefact from Jaipur.

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Made from a quartz-based mixture rather than ordinary clay, giving it a smooth, delicate and translucent finish, Jaipur Blue Pottery is known for its glossy white surface and luminous cobalt-blue designs featuring hand-painted floral patterns, birds, geometric motifs and decorative borders achieved through a specialised glazing and firing process perfected over generations.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was gifted a Rogan Art Painting, a rare, centuries-old textile painting tradition originating in the Kutch region of Gujarat and practised by a handful of artisan families in Nirona village.

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Using a thick, elastic paint prepared by boiling castor oil and mixing it with natural pigments, artisans create intricate designs freehand on fabric with a slender metal stylus before folding the cloth to transfer a symmetrical mirror image onto the other half.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung was presented with a traditional handcrafted Leather Wall Hanging.

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Made from treated and cured leather, these decorative artworks are softened and stretched by skilled artisans before intricate floral, geometric and wildlife motifs are created through perforation, embossing and painting, often using natural vegetable dyes.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet received a Dokra Artwork Boat, a traditional Indian metal craft created using the ancient lost-wax casting technique dating back over 4,000 years.

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Individually modelled in wax and cast in metal, the handcrafted piece depicts a boat carrying figures and birds, reflecting community life and harmony with nature, while symbolising unity, cooperation, resilience and collective progress.

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao was presented with an Agate Bowl from Khambhat in Gujarat, a centuries-old centre of agate processing and stone carving.

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Handcrafted from semi-precious agate known for its distinctive natural bands, colours and textures, the craft received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017 as Agates of Cambay and was included under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative for Anand district in 2023.

Meanwhile, both Myanmar and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, were presented with a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase.

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A traditional metalcraft of Bidar in Karnataka, the GI-tagged vase is crafted from a zinc-and-copper alloy and adorned with intricate pure silver inlay, where artisans engrave designs inspired by Bidar Fort, insert silver wire and treat the surface to achieve its signature deep black finish.

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