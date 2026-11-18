A 25-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking for allegedly strangling a Somali-American Uber driver and running him over with his own vehicle in Minnesota. The victim, 51-year-old Mohamed Yusuf, remains in a coma after suffering multiple severe injuries.

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Samit Apurva Patel, a resident of Hopkins, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking. He is being held on $1 million bail, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Attack allegedly began during Uber ride

The attack allegedly took place shortly before 1 am on November 14, when Yusuf picked up Patel while speaking to his brother, also an Uber driver, over the phone. Court documents state that the brother allegedly heard Patel express dislike for Yusuf's name.

Patel allegedly strangled Yusuf using a seatbelt, took control of his vehicle and ran him over before leaving him in a ditch. Police suspect the vehicle may have returned and struck him again.

Victim remains in coma after surgeries

Yusuf suffered broken ribs, a fractured leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding, with several organs reportedly removed. His family said he has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in a coma at Hennepin County Medical Centre.

Prosecutors address alleged hate crime motive

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty described the incident as an extremely brutal attack while announcing the charges on Tuesday. However, prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to establish that the crime was motivated by racial or religious bias, despite the family's allegations of a hate crime.

Yusuf's son, Mustafa Osman, said the family was struggling to cope with his father's condition. Civil rights advocates have also called for a hate crime investigation, while members of Minnesota's Somali community expressed concerns over growing hostility.

Patel was arrested on Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 1:30 pm local time. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.