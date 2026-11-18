India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the attack on a Panama-flagged LPG tanker, MT Tara Gas, in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, 2026, after one Indian seafarer went missing and two others sustained injuries. Of the 24 Indian nationals aboard the vessel, 21 were safely evacuated to Khasab in Oman, while search-and-rescue operations are underway to locate the missing crew member.

The tanker was reportedly carrying around 25 crew members, including 24 Indians, when it came under attack in the strategically important waterway. Reports said the vessel was struck by a missile or projectile, with a subsequent attack reportedly triggering a fire and forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nearby vessels and Omani authorities assisted in the rescue operation. The two injured Indian seafarers were taken to hospital for treatment.

MEA Calls Attacks On Commercial Shipping 'Deeply Worrisome'

Reacting to the incident, the MEA described the continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region as "deeply worrisome", warning that such incidents pose a serious threat to civilian seafarers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India called for an immediate end to attacks targeting commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure. It also stressed the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law.

The ministry's statement comes amid growing concerns over the safety of merchant vessels and their crews navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping route.

Indian Embassy In Oman Monitoring Search For Missing Sailor

The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities to support the search-and-rescue operation.

The embassy has also acknowledged Oman's assistance in rescuing the crew members and ensuring the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government was coordinating with the ship management company and regional authorities to trace the missing seafarer and provide assistance to the rescued crew.

The identity of the missing Indian sailor has not been publicly disclosed.

Strait Of Hormuz Attacks Raise Concerns Over Seafarers' Safety

The latest incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and repeated threats to commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a critical maritime passage for global energy supplies, including oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Attacks on vessels transiting the region have raised concerns over maritime security and the safety of civilian crews, including Indian nationals working aboard merchant ships.

India has reiterated the importance of protecting civilian seafarers and ensuring that international waterways remain open for uninterrupted navigation and trade.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!