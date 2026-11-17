A Panama-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers was targeted in a missile attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, November 16. The attack reportedly disabled the vessel and triggered a fire in its engine room, but all 25 crew members were confirmed safe, with no injuries reported.

The vessel, named Tara Gas, was attacked approximately seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. According to maritime reports, the tanker sustained damage following the strike, although the full extent of the damage and its potential environmental impact remain unclear.

All 25 Crew Members Safe, Confirms Shipping Minister

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that all crew members aboard the tanker were safe and unharmed.

The minister said the government was closely monitoring the situation and remained in contact with the vessel's management company to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian seafarers.

The tanker was carrying 24 Indian nationals as part of its 25-member crew. No casualties or injuries were reported following the incident.

UK Maritime Agency Issues Advisory After Attack

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported the incident based on information received from a third party.

Following the attack, the agency advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution, remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

The circumstances surrounding the attack, including the extent of the damage to the vessel and the possibility of any environmental impact, were not immediately known.

According to maritime tracking sources, Tara Gas is owned by Global Gas Inc. and managed by UAE-based Matrix Maritime Solutions.

Read Also Four Oil Tankers Damaged In 24 Hours Near Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Reports Naval Mine Explosion

Multiple Tankers Damaged Amid Rising Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz

The attack comes amid heightened tensions and a series of incidents involving commercial vessels in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

At least four oil tankers have reportedly been damaged in the region over the past 24 hours. The Iranian Navy also reported that another tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine, while UKMTO separately reported an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman.

The latest incidents have raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route.