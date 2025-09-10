 Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPoland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills

In response, Belarus has protested the Polish decision to halt border crossings during the period of Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk | X @donaldtuskEPP

Warsaw/Minsk: Poland will completely close its border with Belarus starting at midnight on Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said.

"For national security reasons, we will close the border with Belarus, including railway crossings ... on Thursday at midnight, from Thursday to Friday," Tusk said ahead of a government meeting on Tuesday.

The closure will apply to all crossings, notably those of railways, Xinhua News Agency reported, quoting the Polish Press Agency.

In response, Belarus has protested the Polish decision to halt border crossings during the period of Russia-Belarus military drills Zapad-2025, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India And Specifications Compared
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17: Price In India And Specifications Compared
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
Read Also
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Viral Video Shows Open Looting; People Run Away With Expensive TV, Clothes &...
article-image

The Belarusian side has summoned Poland's charge d'affaires Krzysztof Ozanna in Minsk and issued a verbal protest.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Poland's unilateral move is expected to affect the entire EU-Belarus border, disrupting the movement of people and goods.

This comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's announcement that the American troops will remain stationed in Poland and that the number could further increase.

Trump, on September 3, pledged to "help Poland protect itself" at a White House meeting with Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki.

Read Also
Nepal Unrest: Nepal-Based Journalist Ishwor Aryal Speaks On KP Sharma Oli's Fall & What Lies Ahead
article-image

"We'll put more there if they want," Trump told reporters when asked if he planned to keep US troops in the frontline nation on NATO's eastern flank.

Nawrocki thanked Trump for his commitment to continued cooperation with his country. "Those relations for me, for Poland, for Poles, are very important," he said.

Earlier in August, the US State Department approved a potential sale to Poland of a package covering maintenance, logistics, and support for F-35 fighter jets, the Polish Press Agency reported.

Citing the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), reports said General Electric Aerospace will be responsible for the operation of the contract, which is estimated at $1.85 billion.

Read Also
'Kannadigas Stranded In Nepal Safe, Officials In Contact With MEA,' Says CM Siddaramaiah
article-image

The DSCA said the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing the security of a NATO ally that continues to be an important force for political and economic stability in Europe."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Poland To Shut Entire Border With Belarus At Midnight Amid Zapad-2025 Military Drills

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Viral Video Shows Open Looting; People Run Away With Expensive TV, Clothes &...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Viral Video Shows Open Looting; People Run Away With Expensive TV, Clothes &...

Nepal Unrest: Nepal-Based Journalist Ishwor Aryal Speaks On KP Sharma Oli's Fall & What Lies Ahead

Nepal Unrest: Nepal-Based Journalist Ishwor Aryal Speaks On KP Sharma Oli's Fall & What Lies Ahead

'Kannadigas Stranded In Nepal Safe, Officials In Contact With MEA,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

'Kannadigas Stranded In Nepal Safe, Officials In Contact With MEA,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Army Imposes Curfew Across Country, Issues Warning To Agitators Amid Ongoing...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Army Imposes Curfew Across Country, Issues Warning To Agitators Amid Ongoing...