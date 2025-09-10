Nepal Gen Z Protest: Viral Video Shows Open Looting; People Run Away With Expensive TV, Clothes & Fans From Super Market In Kathmandu | X/@govindprataps12

Kathmandu: As Nepal grapples with one of its worst political crises in recent years, a video of several men and women looting a super market in broad daylight has gone viral on social media.

The footage features individuals storming malls and showrooms, making away with expensive clothes and electronics including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners, highlighting a complete breakdown of law and order in the country.

Have a look at the viral video here:

The protests, which began as a public backlash against a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms, have spiralled into a violent uprising against corruption and misgovernance. What started as demonstrations has now turned into targeted arson, destruction of public property, and mass looting in cities including Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Parliament, Presidential Palace Attacked; Government Buildings Set on Fire

Protesters have directed their anger towards the country’s most significant political and administrative buildings. The Parliament House, Prime Minister’s residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan, party offices and several ministers’ homes have been set ablaze or vandalised. Despite heavy deployment, police efforts to disperse crowds have failed, prompting the Nepal Army to take over security operations across major areas.

The country has reported 19 deaths and over 500 injuries in the past 48 hours. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on September 9 following mounting pressure from civil unrest led by youth activists and Gen Z demonstrators.

Looters Target Supermarkets, Showrooms in Viral Clips

In multiple viral videos, individuals can be seen ransacking retail stores and supermarkets, carrying off appliances and other goods with impunity. Bystanders filmed the incidents, which appeared to occur without any police intervention.

Security agencies have launched a crackdown on those involved. Several arrests have been made based on video footage, although the scale of the unrest has made enforcement difficult.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for citizens currently in Nepal and has activated emergency helplines for assistance. Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has taken over the situation and imposed a curfew in the country.