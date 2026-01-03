 Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers
The United States carried out airstrikes on Caracas, after which Donald Trump claimed US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flew them out of the country. A photo allegedly showing Maduro detained by US soldiers has gone viral online, though the location and authenticity of the image remain unconfirmed.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Viral picture shows Nicolas Maduro being 'captured' by US Soldiers | X

Washington DC: The United States on Saturday (January 3) carried out airstrikes on Venezuela's capital, Caracas. Hours later, Donald Trump claimed that US forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country.

A picture of Maduro being captured by US soldiers is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, US soldiers could be seen holding the Venezuelan President. Meanwhile, a military chopper could also be seen. The exact location where Maduro and his wife were taken by US soldiers is not known.

Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers

Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers

