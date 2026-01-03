Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers

Viral picture shows Nicolas Maduro being 'captured' by US Soldiers | X

Washington DC: The United States on Saturday (January 3) carried out airstrikes on Venezuela's capital, Caracas. Hours later, Donald Trump claimed that US forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country.

Primera foto de Maduro capturado por Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/lNTrS5WqQB — Gustavo Cardenas (@gustav0cardenas) January 3, 2026

A picture of Maduro being captured by US soldiers is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, US soldiers could be seen holding the Venezuelan President. Meanwhile, a military chopper could also be seen. The exact location where Maduro and his wife were taken by US soldiers is not known.