Nepal Unrest: Nepal-Based Journalist Ishwor Aryal Speaks On KP Sharma Oli's Fall & What Lies Ahead | IANS

Nepal is witnessing one of the most dramatic political upheavals in recent history, triggered initially by a controversial social media ban but fuelled by years of simmering discontent among its youth. Within just 27 hours of mass protests breaking out, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tendered his resignation, followed by the exit of several cabinet ministers and members of parliament.

The decision to impose a blanket ban on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms on September 4 acted as the tipping point. For the country’s unemployed and content creator-driven Gen Z, the ban struck at both freedom of expression and livelihood. Although the restriction was later lifted, the damage was done — a generation already frustrated by rampant corruption and weak governance poured onto the streets.

Free Press Journal’s Afrida Rahman Ali spoke to Kathmandu-based political correspondent Ishwor Aryal of Lokantar.com on the dramatic turn of events in Nepal. In this exclusive interview, Aryal explains how a social media ban snowballed into a full-blown uprising that forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.



Afrida Rahman Ali: Nepal is clearly on the boil. This has happened after a social media ban that came into effect on 4th of September, but as we now understand, that was just the tipping point. The floodgates have opened out for the youth in Nepal, as they have erupted in protests, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and several cabinet ministers stepping down. What is the ground situation now?



Ishwor Aryal: Yes, the curfew is imposed, but it is not working. The situation is totally out of control. Kathmandu is literally under fumes. Government offices are on fire, the demonstrators even targeted the official residence of the president, who is now under army protection. The army chief is expected to address the nation shortly, but as of now there is complete uncertainty about who will lead next.

Afrida: We saw the parliament building go up in flames, residences of ministers attacked, and even the finance minister chased on the street. Why has the anger reached this level?



Aryal: The protests began peacefully around 11 am yesterday. But once police opened fire, killing at least 21 protesters — many of them students — everything changed. Parents of the victims and fellow demonstrators erupted in fury. Within 27 hours, Prime Minister Oli resigned. But the protesters are not silent. They have taken over parliament, Singha Durbar (the administrative complex), and much of Kathmandu.



Afrida: So you are saying that this level of anger was triggered by the shoot-at-sight orders?



Aryal: Exactly. If no one had been killed, we would not have seen this chaos. The deaths caused by police bullets are the only reason for such uncontrolled anger.

Afrida: But there was already simmering anger against corruption and unemployment. The ban on social media also hit young people who depend on it for income. Is that correct?



Aryal: Yes, corruption has always been an issue. People are fed up with old leaders. But the immediate reason was the social media ban. For Gen Z, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram were not just entertainment but a source of livelihood. The government had long asked these companies to register locally and cooperate on cybercrime investigations, but they refused. The ban was meant to pressure them, but the leadership never imagined Oli would have to resign in three days.



Afrida: Who could take over now? We hear that Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah is emerging as a popular choice.



Aryal: Yes, protesters want Balendra Shah in leadership. They would be happy with him, but there are constitutional hurdles. A mayor cannot simply be made prime minister without following due process. Much will depend on what the army chief announces.

Afrida: Globally, there is a striking similarity with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — youth-led uprisings that toppled governments. Do you see the same pattern in Nepal?



Aryal: Absolutely. In Sri Lanka, a financial crisis led to mass protests in 2022. In Bangladesh last year, six weeks of student protests forced Sheikh Hasina to resign after more than 150 deaths. In Nepal, the difference is speed. Here, Oli stepped down within 27 hours of unrest, perhaps fearing for his life if he delayed. The common lesson is this: leaders should never underestimate the power of the people.



Afrida: Thank you, Ishwor, for sharing these insights. Please stay safe.



Aryal: Thank you.



The Bottom Line: What began as a social media ban has now transformed into Nepal’s Gen Z uprising. Prime Minister Oli is gone, but protesters demand more — accountability for killings, compensation for families, and an end to corruption. Who leads next remains uncertain, but Nepal has entered uncharted political territory.