Nepal Gen Z Protest: Army Imposes Curfew Across Country, Issues Warning To Agitators Amid Ongoing Unrest | PTI

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Wednesday urged 'Gen Z' protesters to surrender unauthorised firearms and ammunition. The Army also imposed curfew in the country. It advised citizens to stay indoors.

In a statement, the Army warned that any form of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals and property during the curfew would be treated as criminal activity and dealt with accordingly. The restrictive orders are in effect throughout the country from morning to 5 pm, and then a curfew will be in place until 6 am on Tuesday, it said.

Nepal Army's Statement:

The Army further stated the measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation. "There are also possible threats of rape and violent attacks against individuals," the statement said.

"Keeping in view the security situation of the country, restrictive orders and a curfew have been enforced," it said. The statement clarified that vehicles and personnel engaged in essential services, including ambulances, fire engines, health workers, and security forces, would be permitted to operate during the restrictive orders and curfew.

Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel also appealed to protesters to engage in dialogue.

"We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation. We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions," Sidgel said in a televised address.

Notably, the Nepalese Army has come forward to bring the situation under control in the Himalayan country. On Tuesday, shocking pictures of death and vandalism surfaced online. The protest, which began on Monday over the Nepalese Government's ban on social media platforms and corruption, soon became violent, resulting in the death of over 20 people.

The protesters forced Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post on Tuesday. Protesters also torched the houses of Oli, President Ram Chandra Poudel, and other ministers.

The ban on social media was lifted Monday night. However, the agitation continued.