US-Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia's Aramco Refinery Hit; Chinese National Killed In Tehran

Brent Crude Shoots Up After Aramco Refinery Hit In Saudi Arabia

Operations at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery owned by energy giant Aramco were halted on Monday as a safety measure following reported drone strikes at the facility. News of the closure from Reuters and Bloomberg triggered an immediate reaction in energy markets, causing Brent crude prices to spike by 9.32% during intraday trading.

An official quoted in the reports characterised the shutdown as a "precautionary measure" and noted that the situation remained under control. While unverified social media footage appeared to show heavy smoke billowing from the site, official sources indicated that the strike resulted in only a minor, isolated fire that was quickly contained.

The disruption added significant volatility to global benchmarks, pushing Brent crude toward the $80 per barrel mark. Although prices later consolidated to approximately $77.51 per barrel, they maintained a substantial 7% increase for the day.

