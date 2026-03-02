US-Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia's Aramco Refinery Hit; Chinese National Killed In Tehran

‘Several US Military Aircraft Crashed,’ Kuwait Says, Crews Stable After Rescue Efforts
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry confirmed that “Several US Military Aircraft Crashed” on Monday, though all crew members were rescued and are in stable condition. The incident comes as the US-Israel campaign against Iran, including Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, enters its third day amid intensifying regional aerial warfare.
Read Here:
Eknath Shinde Speaks To Maharashtra Tourists Stuck In Dubai
A video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to citizens stranded at Dubai airport has gone viral. During the call, Shinde reassured tourists from Thane, Ahilya Nagar and Pune that the government is closely monitoring the situation. He promised accommodation, coordination with authorities and all necessary assistance to ensure their safety.
Brent Crude Shoots Up After Aramco Refinery Hit In Saudi Arabia
Operations at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery owned by energy giant Aramco were halted on Monday as a safety measure following reported drone strikes at the facility. News of the closure from Reuters and Bloomberg triggered an immediate reaction in energy markets, causing Brent crude prices to spike by 9.32% during intraday trading.
An official quoted in the reports characterised the shutdown as a "precautionary measure" and noted that the situation remained under control. While unverified social media footage appeared to show heavy smoke billowing from the site, official sources indicated that the strike resulted in only a minor, isolated fire that was quickly contained.
The disruption added significant volatility to global benchmarks, pushing Brent crude toward the $80 per barrel mark. Although prices later consolidated to approximately $77.51 per barrel, they maintained a substantial 7% increase for the day.
Chinese National Killed In Tehran; Beijing Urges Ceasefire
At least one Chinese citizen has been killed in Tehran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is calling for an immediate halt to military operations and renewed diplomatic engagement to prevent the conflict from spreading further.
“The most urgent task is to cease military actions and prevent a spillover of the conflict,” she said, urging all parties to pursue a resolution through dialogue and negotiation.
Is Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad Killed In Israel’s Dahiyeh Strikes?
The reported killing of Hezbollah’s parliamentary leader Mohammad Raad in an Israeli airstrike marks a violent collapse of the 2024 ceasefire, triggering a sharp rebuke from Lebanon’s president as regional tensions escalate following recent military campaigns in neighbouring Iran.
Read Full Report Here:
Qatar Airways temporarily suspends flight operations
In a X post, the Qatar Airways announced that it has temporarily suspended flight operations.
The X post read, "Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended all flight operations following the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said services will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms it is safe to reopen the airspace. A further update is expected by March 3 at 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC). Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or mobile app for the latest information."
Thick smoke rises at US Naval Base in Bahrain as Iran strikes in new wave of missile and drone attacks
31 Killed, 149 Wounded In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon After Hezbollah Rocket Fire
At least 31 people were killed and 149 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The strikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah positions in response, warning of further action amid escalating cross-border tensions.
Also Read:
US Embassy In Kuwait Attacked By Iranian Drone; F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, an Iranian drone reportedly struck the US Embassy in Kuwait on Monday. Videos circulating online, which could not be independently verified, showed smoke rising from the embassy compound. Separate unverified footage also showed smoke near the American embassy premises in Kuwait, fuelling concerns of wider regional escalation.
Also Read:
Multiple sources have reported that unverified videos circulating on social media show the aircraft rapidly descending before impact, followed by smoke rising from the crash site. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Many other videos shows the pilot, who appeared to have minor injuries, being helped by local Kuwaiti civilians. In one video, civilians are seen placing the pilot in the trunk of a vehicle while contacting medical services, identifying him as an American.
'US Used B‑2 Bombers, Suicide Drones & Anthropic AI In Strikes On Iran': Report
The US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, striking Iranian missile and terror targets, including Tehran. The Pentagon used B-2 stealth bombers, F/A-18 and F-35 jets, suicide and Shahed-style drones, and AI tools from Anthropic. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and family members were reportedly killed, marking a major escalation.
Also Read:
US, 6 Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement Condemning Iran’s 'Reckless' Missile Strikes Across West Asia, Warns Dangerous Escalation
The United States and six Arab nations Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia> and the United Arab Emirates have jointly condemned Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks across West Asia, describing the strikes as “unjustified” and “reckless” in a strongly worded statement that underscored rising regional tensions.
Also Read:
US Shares Video Of Bombing, Claims Destruction Of IRGC Headquarters As Joint Strikes With Israel Escalate Iran Conflict
The United States confirmed a major strike that destroyed the IRGC’s headquarters, while Israel targeted dozens of Iranian military and intelligence facilities. The attacks came after reports that Iran’s supreme leader was killed. Tehran announced an interim leadership council and responded with missiles and drones, raising fears of a broader Middle East war.
Also Read:
Day 3 Of US-Israel Iran Attack
The joint military offensive launched by the United States and Israel against Iran entered its third day on March 2, 2026, with sustained aerial bombardments and retaliatory actions intensifying across the region.
The coordinated campaign codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel began on February 28 with large-scale strikes targeting strategic Iranian military and leadership assets.
Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who was killed in a missile strike on his secure compound in Tehran. Reports indicate the operation was based on long-term intelligence assessments, including inputs reportedly shared by US agencies with Israeli counterparts.
In addition to Khamenei, multiple senior figures were eliminated during the opening wave and subsequent strikes, including high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and influential political leaders believed to be part of Iran’s succession framework. Among those reported killed was senior official Ali Shamkhani, further deepening the leadership vacuum within Tehran’s power structure.
The conflict remains largely air-driven, with missile and drone exchanges dominating the battlefield. However, its ripple effects are increasingly visible across West Asia, with allied militias and regional actors responding in ways that risk widening the confrontation.
Military analysts describe the situation as highly volatile and fast-moving, warning that the elimination of Iran’s top leadership has dramatically altered the strategic landscape. While the primary engagement remains aerial, the potential for a broader, multi-front escalation continues to grow as both sides signal readiness for sustained operations.