'Cut Off Snake's Head': US Shares Video Of Bombing, Claims Destruction Of IRGC Headquarters As Joint Strikes With Israel Escalate Iran Conflict |

The United States military confirmed that it destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a large-scale strike, marking a major escalation in the rapidly intensifying conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the IRGC had been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Describing the strike as decisive, CENTCOM said it had effectively dismantled the organisation’s leadership nerve centre.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WdpN7JBECr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

“The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale US strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the statement said.

The Israeli military also confirmed that it carried out extensive strikes on dozens of Iranian military command centres, including IRGC bases, intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres and internal security facilities. According to Israel, the attacks dealt a severe blow to Iran’s command-and-control structure and resulted in the elimination of personnel stationed at key facilities.

The joint US–Israeli military operations continued into Sunday, a day after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, a development that has sent shockwaves across the Middle East and triggered fears of a wider regional war.

Amid the unfolding crisis, Iran announced the formation of an interim leadership arrangement. On Sunday, Tehran appointed 66-year-old cleric Alireza Arafi to a three-member leadership council tasked with governing the country until a new supreme leader is chosen.

Meanwhile, fresh explosions were reported in Tehran on Sunday night, with Israel stating that its attacks were aimed at the heart of the Iranian capital. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones towards Israel, US military installations in the Gulf region, the Saudi capital, and Dubai, significantly widening the scope of the conflict. The situation remains volatile, with regional and global powers closely monitoring developments amid growing concerns of further escalation.