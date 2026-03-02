US–Iran–Israel War: Has Iran’s Interim Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Been Killed After Succeeding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Iran's Interim Supreme Leader | File

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, speculation is rife regarding the fate of Iran's interim Supreme Leader, Alireza Arafi. Social media posts and some Israeli news reports have claimed that Iran's interim Supreme Leader, Alireza Arafi, was killed in an airstrike just hours after taking charge. These reports have been widely shared but have not been confirmed by Iranian state media or major international news agencies.

If the unverified claims about Arafi’s death are confirmed, it would add to Iran’s existing leadership crisis.

Alireza Arafi took charge as Iran's interim Supreme Leader after the death of longtime leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint US–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran early Saturday.

After Khamenei's death, Tehran activated Article 111 of its Constitution, and an interim three-member leadership council was formed to assume the Supreme Leader’s authority. Arafi was appointed as the jurist representative from the Guardian Council, completing the temporary body that will govern until a permanent successor is selected.

Under Iran’s constitutional framework, when the office of the Supreme Leader becomes vacant, a council temporarily assumes leadership duties. The council consists of the president, the chief justice, and a cleric drawn from the Guardian Council. Arafi is widely viewed as the dominant religious figure within the council.

Born in 1959 in Meybod, Yazd province, Arafi is a prominent Shia cleric with longstanding ties to Iran’s religious establishment. He studied in Qom under leading scholars and rose to the rank of mujtahid, granting him the authority to issue independent Islamic legal rulings.