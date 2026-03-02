Normalcy Returns To UAE As Tourists Visit Burj Khalifa Amid Regional Tensions - VIDEO

ANI

Amid ongoing air strikes carried out by Iranian forces in parts of West Asia, normalcy has reportedly returned to the United Arab Emirates, with tourist activities resuming in Dubai.

According to ANI, visitors were seen continuing their trips to the iconic Burj Khalifa on Monday despite regional tensions. Speaking to the agency, a tourist described the visit as “pleasant overall,” adding that they had to remain inside their hotel for a day following emergency alerts but had since resumed normal outings. The tourist also mentioned plans to fly out from Abu Dhabi.

Another woman tourist told ANI that they heard sounds resembling explosions and received two emergency government alerts during the night. “We stayed at the hotel all day yesterday, but today we are going to Abu Dhabi,” she said, indicating that the situation appeared calm.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, operations at the Saudi Aramco-owned Ras Tanura refining facility were temporarily halted after a Shahed-136 drone reportedly targeted the site. Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia’s largest energy hub, witnessed a small and isolated fire following the strike. Authorities said the blaze was controlled, but as a precautionary measure, refinery operations have been suspended.

The developments underscore the broader regional impact of the ongoing conflict, even as daily life in parts of the Gulf appears to be stabilising.