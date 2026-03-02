 US-Israel-Iran Tensions: US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels Visa Appointments, Other Services After Consulate Attacks
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS-Israel-Iran Tensions: US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels Visa Appointments, Other Services After Consulate Attacks

US-Israel-Iran Tensions: US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels Visa Appointments, Other Services After Consulate Attacks

The US Embassy in Islamabad cancelled visa and citizen services on March 2 after violent protests erupted outside US consulates in Karachi and Lahore. Demonstrations followed anger over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing in US-Israel strikes. Clashes left 23 dead across Pakistan, with UN offices torched in Skardu. American citizens were advised to remain alert.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
US-Israel-Iran Tensions: US Embassy In Pakistan Cancels Visa Appointments, Other Services After Consulate Attacks | IANS

Islamabad: The US Embassy in Islamabad on Monday announced that visa appointments, as well as American Citizens Services, have been cancelled for the day following the violent protests that unfolded the previous day.

US Embassy's Tweet

In a post on X, the US Embassy said, "All appointments for US visas and American Citizen Services are cancelled for today, March 2, at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore."

Read Also
Karachi Consulate Protest Clash: Activist Laura Loomer Calls For Visa Ban On Pakistanis In US
article-image

Violent protests took place outside the US Consulate General in Karachi and Lahore, and calls for demonstrations at the US Embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar were also made on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
NEP 2020 And Reforms In Professional Education: Need To Move Faster
NEP 2020 And Reforms In Professional Education: Need To Move Faster
Iran vs Israel-US War: Over 200 Maharashtra Tourists, Students Stranded In UAE As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Air Travel
Iran vs Israel-US War: Over 200 Maharashtra Tourists, Students Stranded In UAE As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Air Travel
Bharat Dynamics Faces ₹5,42,800 Fine Each From NSE & BSE For December 2025 Quarter Non-Compliance
Bharat Dynamics Faces ₹5,42,800 Fine Each From NSE & BSE For December 2025 Quarter Non-Compliance
'Woh Hamare Dil Mein Zinda Rahenge': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei; Gets Trolled - Watch Video
'Woh Hamare Dil Mein Zinda Rahenge': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei; Gets Trolled - Watch Video
Read Also
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Death: Outrage Erupts In Karachi As Protesters Attack US Consulate, Set...
article-image

This came as the members of the Shia community came out in large numbers to demonstrate against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination in the joint US-Israel strikes.

The US Embassy has also advised American citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices.

Meanwhile, at least 23 protesters were killed in clashes across Pakistan, including 10 outside the US consulate in Karachi, and 11 people in the Skardu district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, where the crowd torched a UN office, while two were killed in Islamabad, reports leading Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune.

Visuals circulating on social media showed doors and windows of the US Consulate in Karachi smashed and set on fire, and chaotic scenes outside the consulate premises, with demonstrators damaging property and clashing with security personnel.

Read Also
10 Killed In Violence Outside US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
article-image

Protesters were seen breaking windows and attacking the guard area with sticks, prompting a forceful response from law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, protesters in the Skardu and Gilgit regions of PoGB set on fire the offices of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), the Dawn reported.

The protesters also set a school, the office of the superintendent of police, and the Agha Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) office on fire. The PoGB police announced that a curfew has been imposed in Skardu.

The Pakistan Army had been called in under Section 245 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), noting that UNMOGIP offices in Skardu and Gilgit were set on fire. It further mentioned that no casualties were reported during the protests.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on