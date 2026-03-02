 Karachi Consulate Protest Clash: Activist Laura Loomer Calls For Visa Ban On Pakistanis In US
Conservative activist Laura Loomer urged the US State Department to suspend visas for Pakistanis after protests near the US Consulate in Karachi. The call came amid tensions following reported US strikes on Iran, though casualty claims from the clashes remain unverified.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
article-image
Protests near the US Consulate in Karachi spark controversy after activist Laura Loomer demands visa ban on Pakistanis | IANS and X - @LauraLoomer

Washington, March 2: A conservative activist urged the US State Department to suspend all visas for Pakistanis, including green cards, in the wake of violent protests at the US consulate in Karachi, escalating rhetoric amid tensions following reported US strikes on Iran.

“The US State Department @StateDept should suspend all visas for Pakistanis, including green cards for as long as they can,” wrote Laura Loomer in a post on X, tagging Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Claims of casualties outside consulate

Her comments came after reports of clashes outside the heavily fortified US consulate compound in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Loomer claimed that “Six protesters angered by the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader were killed and 20 others were injured after they stormed the heavily fortified US consulate compound in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.”

She further alleged that “Many others were shot and killed this afternoon after attempting to break in again.”

Loomer wrote: “Disgusting Pakistani terrorists are being shot dead on site by US Marines at the US Consulate in Pakistan today after attempting to break inside and take over the Embassy as a form of retaliation for US strikes on Iran.”

There was no independent confirmation in the material provided of the casualty figures or the specific circumstances of the reported shootings. It was also unclear whether US Marines or local Pakistani security forces were responsible for the response.

Sharp criticism of Pakistan

Loomer sharply criticised Pakistan, writing: “Pakistan is a disgusting country that harbored Osama Bin Laden and encourages Muslims to be as radical as possible.” She added: “A complete shit hole Muslim country that wants to see Americans and Indians murdered in the name of Islam.”

The US State Department did not immediately respond in the material provided to the call for visa suspensions.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and economic hub, has witnessed protests in the past over US military actions in the region. American diplomatic facilities in Pakistan operate under tight security, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

