10 Killed In Violence Outside US Consulate In Karachi After Khamenei’s Death

X/@AdityaRajKaul

At least 10 people have been killed after violence broke out outside the United States Consulate on Mai Kolachi Road in Karachi following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a reported joint US-Israel strike.

According to officials, at least 10 people were killed and eight injured during clashes outside the consulate, located near Karachi’s port area. Police officer Dr Sami Syed confirmed the casualties, while security forces attempted to disperse the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters breaking the main gate and entering the consulate premises. Windows of the reception and security rooms were smashed, and some youths were seen climbing the main gate and moving into the driveway. The American flag could be seen flying above the compound, surrounded by barbed wire.

A spokesperson for Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen described the gathering as a public protest against the killing of a religious leader. He alleged that shots were fired from inside the premises during the demonstration. However, authorities have not independently confirmed this claim.

According to reports, police used tear gas shells to disperse hundreds of pro-Iran demonstrators who had attempted to storm the compound.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought a detailed report from Karachi’s Additional IG and warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He directed police to enhance security at sensitive installations.

The consulate had earlier issued an advisory restricting the movement of US government personnel until 5 pm on March 2, urging American citizens to avoid crowds and follow safety measures.