Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Death: Outrage Erupts In Karachi As Protesters Attack US Consulate, Set Parts Of Building On Fire | Videos Surface

Anger over the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spilled across the border into Pakistan on Sunday, as large crowds in Karachi clashed with authorities and stormed parts of the US Consulate in protest against the US–Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s top leader.

Protests Turn Violent at US Consulate

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the United States Consulate on Mai Kolachi Road, chanting and demanding accountability for what they called an unjust killing. The protests quickly turned chaotic, with sections of the crowd breaking through security barricades and entering parts of the consulate area.

Clashes With Security Forces

Local police and security personnel responded with tear gas, batons and warning shots to control the unrest. Tear gas was used to disperse crowds and prevent further breaches, leading to several injuries among protesters and confrontations around the entrance.

Outrage Over Khamenei’s Death

The demonstrations followed the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader in coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes, a development that has fueled anger across parts of the Muslim world. Protesters in Karachi accused the United States of aggression and held it responsible for destabilising the region.

Broader Regional Fallout

The Karachi unrest underscores the wider regional repercussions of Khamenei’s death, which has already sparked protests in other Muslim-majority areas and heightened tensions between Iran, the United States and allied nations.