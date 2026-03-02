US-Israel Attack Iran: 31 Killed, 149 Wounded In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon After Hezbollah Rocket Fire

'Now Is The Time To Defend Homeland...': Iran Issues 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions After US-Israel Launch Strikes |

At least 31 people were killed and 149 injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanese health ministry, marking one of the deadliest flare-ups since the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Times Of Israel reported.

The ministry said Israeli raids targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs and multiple areas in southern Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties in what it described as “enemy airstrikes.”

Strikes Follow Hezbollah Rocket Barrage

The escalation came after projectiles were launched from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, the first such attack since the ceasefire agreement reached in late 2024 between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that its air force struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon in response to the rocket fire. The military said several projectiles crossed into Israeli territory, with some intercepted and others landing in open areas. No casualties were reported on the Israeli side.

Targeted Operations in Beirut and South Lebanon

In a series of posts, the Israeli Air Force said it carried out targeted strikes against senior Hezbollah members in the Beirut area, as well as a “central terrorist” in southern Lebanon.

“The terrorist organization Hezbollah, operating under the auspices of the Iranian regime, opened fire against the State of Israel and its citizens,” the military said, adding that it would not allow threats to residents in northern Israel.

Sirens were activated in several northern Israeli communities following the launches, and authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Widening Conflict and Warning of Further Action

The Israeli military warned of a forceful response, stating that Hezbollah was responsible for the escalation. It added that forces were prepared for broader hostilities under Operation “Roaring Lion,” amid fears of a potential multi-front conflict in West Asia.

The latest violence underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and raises concerns of further civilian casualties if hostilities continue.