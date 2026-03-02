 ‘Several US Military Aircraft Crashed,’ Kuwait Says, Crews Stable After Rescue Efforts
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry confirmed that “Several US Military Aircraft Crashed” on Monday, though all crew members were rescued and are in stable condition. The incident comes as the US-Israel campaign against Iran, including Operation Epic Fury and Operation Roaring Lion, enters its third day amid intensifying regional aerial warfare.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense on Monday confirmed that “Several US Military Aircraft Crashed” earlier in the day, while assuring that all crew members are safe and in stable condition.

In an official statement, the ministry’s spokesperson said relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations following the incident. The aircraft crews were successfully evacuated and transported to hospital for medical examinations and necessary treatment. Officials confirmed that their health condition is stable.

The spokesperson added that direct coordination took place with friendly U.S. forces to assess the circumstances of the crash. Joint technical measures have also been initiated as part of the investigation process. Authorities are currently working to determine the exact cause of the incident and have urged the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information.

The crash comes amid a rapidly escalating regional conflict. The joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, entered its third day on March 2, 2026. The operations began on February 28 with large-scale aerial strikes targeting strategic Iranian military and leadership assets.

article-image

Iranian state media has reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials, marking a dramatic shift in the regional security landscape.

Military analysts describe the situation as highly volatile, with sustained air operations and retaliatory actions continuing across West Asia.

