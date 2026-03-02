US, 6 Arab Nations Issue Joint Statement Condemning Iran’s 'Reckless' Missile Strikes Across West Asia, Warns Dangerous Escalation

US and six Arab nations jointly condemn Iran’s “unjustified” and “reckless” missile and drone attacks across West Asia, warning of dangerous regional escalation and reaffirming their collective right to self-defence. |

The United States and six Arab nations have issued a sharp rebuke of Iran following a series of missile and drone attacks across West Asia, describing the strikes as “indiscriminate” and a grave threat to regional stability.

In a joint statement, the governments of the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates strongly condemned what they termed Iran’s “reckless missile and drone attacks” on sovereign territories across the region.

Strikes Follow Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

The barrage reportedly came in retaliation for US-Israel strikes on Iran that led to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with members of his family.

Iran’s military response targeted multiple locations across West Asia, including Bahrain, Iraq including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The joint statement accused Tehran of endangering civilian lives and damaging infrastructure in countries not directly involved in hostilities.

‘Violation of Sovereignty’ and Regional Stability

The seven governments described Iran’s actions as a “dangerous escalation” that violated the sovereignty of multiple states and destabilised the broader region.

“The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior,” the statement asserted, warning that such actions risk widening the conflict.

The coalition reaffirmed what it called its inherent right to self-defence under international law and pledged to protect its citizens and territorial integrity.

Air Defence Coordination Praised

The signatories also highlighted the role of coordinated air and missile defence systems, saying joint efforts had prevented a significantly higher loss of life and widespread destruction.

Officials underscored growing security cooperation between Washington and its Gulf partners, particularly in response to expanding missile and drone capabilities from Tehran.

“We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory,” the statement declared, signalling a firm and coordinated regional stance.

Rising Tensions in West Asia

The latest exchange marks a sharp escalation in tensions, with fears mounting that further retaliatory strikes could trigger a broader regional confrontation. Analysts note that enhanced military coordination between the US and Gulf states reflects deepening strategic alignment amid evolving security threats.