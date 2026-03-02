US Embassy In Kuwait Attacked By Iranian Drone; F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Amid Rising Middle East Tensions - VIDEOS

Smoke rises near the US Embassy in Kuwait after a reported Iranian drone attack, as a US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in western Kuwait amid escalating Middle East tensions; unverified videos of both incidents circulated widely on social media. | X

Amid intensifying hostilities between Iran and Israel, the conflict expanded further on Monday after an Iranian drone reportedly struck the US Embassy in Kuwait. Meanwhile, An F-15E Strike Eagle belonging to the United States Air Force crashed in western Kuwait.

Videos circulating on social media which could not be independently verified appear to show smoke engulfed from the US embassy in Kuwait compound following the alleged strike.

Unverified footage also showed thick smoke rising from the US embassy premises in Kuwait, raising concerns of a broader regional spillover.

F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet crashes

Meanwhile, An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet from the United States Air Force crashed in western Kuwait on March 2, 2026. According to media reports, the pilot managed to eject safely before the crash. Initial information suggests the incident took place amid ongoing military operations in the Middle East, which may relate to escalating tensions with Iran and its allies.

Multiple sources have reported that unverified videos circulating on social media show the aircraft rapidly descending before impact, followed by smoke rising from the crash site. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Many other videos shows the pilot, who appeared to have minor injuries, being helped by local Kuwaiti civilians. In one video, civilians are seen placing the pilot in the trunk of a vehicle while contacting medical services, identifying him as an American.

Kuwait Air Defence Intercepts ‘Hostile Aerial Targets’

Earlier, the Kuwait Army confirmed that its air defence forces intercepted “a number of hostile aerial targets” at dawn on Monday.

In a statement posted on X, the defence ministry spokesperson said the targets were detected and neutralised within the central operational zone of the country. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were recorded and emphasised that the armed forces remain on high alert to safeguard national security and airspace integrity.

Iran Raises Matter at United Nations

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi formally wrote to António Guterres and members of the UN Security Council, accusing the United States and Israel of “assassinating” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint military operation.

Iranian state media reported that Khamenei was killed during coordinated air and missile strikes on February 28. The operation was codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel. The strikes reportedly targeted strategic locations in Tehran and other major cities, causing significant destruction and casualties, including members of Khamenei’s family.

National Mourning and Diplomatic Appeal

Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning and announced seven days of public holidays to honour the slain leader. In his letter to the UN, Araghchi described the strikes as “illegal acts of force” and urged the international community to take urgent action to prevent further escalation.

He called for immediate diplomatic intervention to halt the conflict, warning that continued hostilities threaten regional and global stability.