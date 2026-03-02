Aramco's Oil Refinery In Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Allegedly Attacked By Iranian Drone, Facility Shut - VIDEO |

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant, Saudi Aramco, shut down its Ras Tanura oil refinery on Monday following reports of a drone strike at the facility, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. News of the shutdown triggered a sharp reaction in energy markets, with Brent crude oil prices jumping 9.32 per cent.

BREAKING: 🚨 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO, in Ras Tanura, was hit with an Iranian drone causing for a fire outburst. pic.twitter.com/G56LSVq2Hl — Breaking news 24/7 (@Breaking7Newss) March 2, 2026

Visuals Show Aramco Refinery Hit, Smoke Billowing From Facility

Quoting an official, Reuters reported that the refinery was closed as a precautionary measure, adding that the situation was under control. Social media posts claimed the apparent drone strike caused a small fire at the facility. Unverified videos circulating online showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the refinery. Aramco has not yet issued an official confirmation.

The development comes as the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel entered a highly volatile phase over the weekend. The US and Israel launched missile strikes on targets across Iran on Saturday, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military bases, as well as other targets across the Gulf region, including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Saudi Terms Iranian Attacks As 'Cowardly'

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said it had repelled what it described as 'cowardly' Iranian attacks targeting areas around Riyadh and locations in the kingdom’s eastern region. Condemning the strikes, Riyadh said Iran was aware that Saudi airspace and territory were not being used for US or Israeli operations against Tehran.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, adding that such actions “cannot be justified under any pretext.” Saudi authorities have also summoned Iran’s ambassador to the kingdom, Alireza Enayati, in connection with the strikes.