Ranveer Singh’s heels lead to Twitter meltdown

Iconic British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood once famously said: It is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity. Whether or not actor Ranveer Singh thought about it, he in the distant past, participated in a photoshoot where he wore heels. Well boots actually, but with discernible heels. Not something one would give too much thought to, because hey, actors pretty much wear all sorts of things for shoots. However, our man was not spared. Trolls went at him, hammer and tongs with statements ranging from homophobic to transphobic. Always under radar for his gender fluid fashion choices, Singh’s masculinity is frequently questioned. Why? Just because he doesn’t confirm to the norms of so-called machismo. Are Indian men so insecure that the sight of a man wearing heels, or a pink shirt or anything remotely considered feminine, immediately raises their hackles?

Conditioning or intolerance?

The mindless trolling is proof of our inherent trouble in accepting men’s feminine side. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali, feels most social norms are rooted in our established socio-cultural beliefs, gender roles and behaviours. “If you ask someone why a man shouldn’t wear a skirt, there is no real reason. It’s just something we have learned from childhood and never questioned because we believed what was told to us by our parents/society was the rule. The conflict starts only when we see different things happening in another society and wonder why that is, because either they are not following the ‘rules’ or there are ‘no rules’. Now, if someone wants to break the norm, it becomes uncomfortable for others because it defies a longstanding belief system for a culture or a community.”