O wo'man'iya! Ladies, give your wardrobe a manly twist

The lockdown has been a killer, literally and figuratively. And everyone’s fashion lifestyle has gone haywire too, especially the women. But we have ways to let the ladies dress in style without spending a dime. How about borrowing from your men’s closet (be it your husband, brother or father) and wearing it with a twist? Of course, you must be tired of wearing your usual stuff and there is no way you can shop for the right stuff. But hear us out as there is a way.

As the world is changing, certain men’s clothes are redesigned for women like the quintessential boyfriend jacket. But there are chances of proper men’s clothes becoming adaptable without redesigning. Kavitta Darney, CEO & Founder, Foxxy Couture – a designer clothing fashion brand which designs & creates hemp clothing including India’s first hemp jeans, does consider this possibility. “In today’s world, fashion is becoming gender neutral in many ways which is why it is extremely safe to say that men’s clothing can definitely be adaptable to women.”