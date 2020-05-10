O wo'man'iya! Ladies, give your wardrobe a manly twist

The lockdown has been a killer, literally and figuratively. And everyone’s fashion lifestyle has gone haywire too, especially the women. But we have ways to let the ladies dress in style without spending a dime. How about borrowing from your men’s closet (be it your husband, brother or father) and wearing it with a twist? Of course, you must be tired of wearing your usual stuff and there is no way you can shop for the right stuff. But hear us out as there is a way.
As the world is changing, certain men’s clothes are redesigned for women like the quintessential boyfriend jacket. But there are chances of proper men’s clothes becoming adaptable without redesigning. Kavitta Darney, CEO & Founder, Foxxy Couture – a designer clothing fashion brand which designs & creates hemp clothing including India’s first hemp jeans, does consider this possibility. “In today’s world, fashion is becoming gender neutral in many ways which is why it is extremely safe to say that men’s clothing can definitely be adaptable to women.”
We all can agree with Radhika Mediratta, Head – Category Merchandising, ShopClues, when she mentions that most have been sharing wardrobes with siblings as kids. “There are many cases where the younger sister ends up wearing t-shirts and shorts of her elder brother. Women do know these to be worn and carried in a much stylish way. During the worldwide lockdown, there has been a lot of buzz around home dressing and sharing wardrobes. Several social media platforms have some great examples around these fashion options.”
And celebs have in a big way contributed to making this adaptability easy. Radhika reveals, “Wide leg pants can be one trendy option for the summer collection for both formal and casual wear. Meghan Markel in a red wide pant suit looks great in bright work wear attire.”
Kavitta rightly points out that women have been donning men’s wear to make fashion statement since the early 1900s. “Ace designer Coco Chanel herself wore a lot of men’s wear pieces and took inspiration from men’s wears for her collection as well.”
In this period of lockdown, some suggestions would be welcome to be worn with a twist.For casual wear, Radhika reveals t-shirts and boxers as all-time favourite. “Shirts to work are good fits as broad shoulders of a man help the shirts fit well with a drop shoulder look which is the most trending look. However, men’s cargo shorts are often borrowed by women on vacations.”
The first thing that comes to Kavitta’s mind is a loose crisp white shirt. “It can be worn as an oversized shirt with loops and a long golden neck piece. The other shirts like a chequered shirt can be worn with a belt over it, making it a shirt-dress. The oversized shirt can be tucked into a tight fitted pit of jeans and heeled boots to go with it. Another important piece is a long loose t-shirt. The t-shirt can be worn just with a pair of sneakers making it a t-shirt dress or with a belt on it. Third important piece is a long kurta to be worn with tight fitted jeans and boots or heels. Tie a knot at one front edge of the kurta to give it an interesting twist. You can also pair this with a long gypsy skirt and put on a heavy junk neck piece. Again wear the kurta, pair it with denim shorts and add a belt above the kurta and long boots to go with it. Since oversized pieces are in and you are in for a mood of major experiments, you can also try on the trouser. Make it fit your waist with a belt, giving it a gathered, paper bag trouser look.”
For accessorising, Radhika thinks long chunky necklaces compliment work wear like shirts. “The wide leg pants would look good with statement earrings.” Kavitta suggest the ladies can also grab stuff like collar pins and suspenders from the men’s closet. “The best way to accessorise these outfits is long earrings and junk jewellery.”
Finally, Kavitta suggests women’s outlook towards men’s clothing will be different henceforth. “The clothing can boost their confidence in a way that not only their own wardrobe but also the masculine wardrobe can give those options and can carry it off with ease. In future when they go out shopping, they will surely look at men’s wear as an added option. Why stick to one option when you can have two!”
Who says lockdown is a buzz kill for women when it comes to fashion? Beat that negativity.
