'Going to go Caitlyn Jenner way': Transphobic trolls attack Ranveer Singh for wearing heels as old pic goes viral

After the post was shared, a section of Twitter decided to troll the actor for the look, which was part of the magazine's 11th anniversary.

While some dragged Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone into it by sharing distasteful jokes, other offensive comments were targeted towards the LBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, several users decided to hit back at 'transphobic' trolls.

A user wrote, "People like Ranveer try their best to smash gender norms in clothing and yet get trolled. Never seen a more homophobic and narrow minded country."

"Such people will make fun of him excepting his feminine side with pride but encourage the men who throw women down every now and then. If even I would have not been his fan still such things make me respect him. Also people need to grow up & stop making fun of their relationship," wrote another.

A comment read: "I'll never understand why or how this is funny. Just shows people's insecurity about their masculinity."