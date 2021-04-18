World Book Day 2021: What ails the Indian regional literature translation industry?

Still not international

Kumar states, “When we are talking Mandarin or Japanese, we are talking about one language and a demography that can understand that one language. So, we are looking at one enormous market. In India, lakhs of titles are published in English, Hindi and over 20 regional languages. The regional space is a limited market with a few lakh readers. The only universal language that can break the barrier is Indian English. This calls for a cross-over.”

Kuruvilla reveals, “Several decades ago, the number of quality translations were few. I remember my early readings of books in translation, in a number of which the language sounded stilted. That has, and is rapidly changing, and which is why these books are also beginning to receive global attention.”

Jha has an interesting observation. “The general readership in India likes things that are foreign and tends to look down upon homegrown literature. I would say we suffer from the ghar ki murgi daal barabar syndrome when it comes to Indian translated books.”

Work in progress

There is still more that can be done. According to Kuruvilla, “Publishers publish when they believe in a book, and then put their strength behind it. More and more authors writing in languages other than English are actively seeking to have their books made available in English translation. I believe the media attention and awards that these books and authors have been receiving have been of large help. Translation programmes to build a thriving community of translators, from more languages, would go a long way towards the publication of more such books.”

As per Jha, authors and publishers of translated books must be big and aggressive on book promotion. “For instance, when my books were translated from English to Marathi, I got a big film star — Sonali Kulkarni from the Marathi industry — to launch my book and because of that it garnered a lot of attention in the specific Marathi regional language press, which led to good sales for the book. I believe that kind of aggressive marketing is important for all regional translations of books.”

Kumar is quite positive too. “Publishers like HarperCollins are doing an outstanding job by bringing regional books to English through Harper Perennial. They recently published Dr. Umadathan’s memoir from Malayalam. In fact, the English translation of S Hareesh’s Malayalam novel Moustache won the JCB Prize for Literature in 2020. Other prominent publishers are helping regional voices cross over. Publishers like Manjul and Mathrubhumi are taking Indian English literature to regional audiences. I hope more publishers open doors for Indian English writers in future, so that new content crosses over to Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, etc.”

Legendary German author, poet and playwright Günter Grass actually says it all: Translation is that which transforms everything so that nothing changes.