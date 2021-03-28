Feminism and India: Do we really understand the concept?

Celebrity life coach Anamika Yaduvanshi explains, “Usually what happens at workplace and home front also is that boundaries are drawn for women. Our constitution does not differentiate between men and women, but our society does. In all the fields, women are paid less than their counterparts and the reason given is that they are less efficient, which is not the truth. Their basic right to have good physical hygiene during menstruation is denied. To me, feminism means when a female can openly announce that she is going through her menstrual cycle and people respect her for that. When she can take care of her old parents even after marriage, house work is divided equally among both the sexes. Considering each other equal support partners in life is feminism.”

The Indian concept

Himani feels India is way behind in terms of gender equality. “We hear famous people and people in power still propagate exceedingly dated and problematic views about gender roles, blaming the victim for gender-based violence, limiting women’s rights every other day. There is still hope in what activists are standing up for and what everyday women stand up for when they make way in this system; by working and resting, by demanding more and supporting each other.”

Ayesha Chenoy, Founder of RepIndia, narrates about feminist beliefs generally being maligned by both sexes not keen on equality of the sexes. “They prefer a dominant patriarchal narrative. I know many men who are feminists, irrespective of their gender because what they believe in is that women should be given equal rights. It’s like democracy. It rises over and above the gender debate! Unfortunately, I also know a number of men and women, who use the word feminism as some sort of a slander to dismiss a very legitimate point made about the inequality of pay, and the state of women in general.”