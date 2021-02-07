From online groups for dietitians to media professionals: How technology is helping people cope in Covid times

Rapid use of technology has proved to be a boon during the pandemic, as a few have started unique online groups that are helping in these times in more than one way.

Group talk

Pune-based Satish and Mohini Khot run The Book Club Pune. Satish is the Vice Chairman of Public Concern for Governance Trust, Pune, while Dr Mohini Khot is a Professor of Literature. Satish reveals, “Readers will agree that there is only one other thing as good as the experience of reading a good book and that is being able to talk about it with another perceptive reader. My wife and I thought it would be great if we could get a group together to discuss books we had read. Another purpose was definitely to popularize reading.”

They got a neutral meeting point — The Poona Club’s Reading Room where the monthly informal free club had people talk about books they read/liked, authors talk about their books or what the Khots suggested. Soon, the sessions saw 100+ attendees at times. “Our modus operandi is that the speaker “presents” the book. Thus, even if you have not read the book, you can still participate in the discussion on the basis of what you have heard. Our accent is on getting to know about a book rather than interaction with a few. We are open to every kind of written word and visual media.”