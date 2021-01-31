WhatsApp expands Status messaging to reassure users about privacy

A WhatsApp spokesperson said: "Going forward, we're going to provide updates to people in the Status tab so people hear from WhatsApp directly". "Our first update reaffirms that WhatsApp cannot see your personal messages, and neither can Facebook, because they are protected by end-to-end encryption".

Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned app moved back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms, from February 8 to May 15. "We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," it said.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the operation of the new privacy policy of WhatsApp, the application with more than 400 million users in the country.