Halloween special: Why is the horror genre still an underrated one in India?

Horror is still an underrated genre in movies, television and books in India, though OTT platforms have been a success here. In the land of storytelling, it is an odd circumstance. Speaking about the genre, a Netflix India spokesperson reveals, “As human beings, we are uniquely imaginative and horror helps us create, escape to and be a part of a virtual world that is full of danger, thrill and excitement. We go through a range of emotions that may terrify us or scare us when we watch a horror show or a film and yet, we leave this experience behind and re-enter the world as we know it as soon as it ends.”

Is it underrated?

British filmmaker Patrick Graham of Ghoul and Betaal fame thinks it’s undervalued with fewer first-rate horror creations. “There seems to be a prerequisite for cheap scares, clichéd stories and a slightly ‘cheesy’, done-to-death, approach that doesn’t appeal to audiences more acclimatised to films like The Conjuring, IT, Annabelle, and other popular franchises.” He thinks it’s treated more like a novelty and immature fair-ground attraction. But he recollects many good recent options like Tumbaad, Stree, Pari and Bulbul.

Filmmaker and Betaal co-director Nikhil Mahajan finds horror an unexplored genre stuck in a time capsule of haunted houses or possession stories. He is glad that the OTT platforms have increased the numbers of horror audiences. “For feature films, the dynamics and business model is different. However, every time a good horror film has released it has found love from the audiences.”

Despite moving on from Aahat and Aapbeeti, the content is still not great, feels author Ajinkya Bhasme. “The education system pushes books by Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Dickens and Wordsworth where the horror genre again gets dematerialized. Years of social conditioning and the lack of good material by volume just statistically makes the probability of a person enjoying horror close to none. However, horror genre has become the ‘smelly cheese’ of this industry. It sounds disgusting with the preconceived notions, but if you taste it, there is actually content out there which is fresh and unique and you would hate going back to your regular cheese after consuming that,” he adds.