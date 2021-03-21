Experts share tips for being a good leader and avoid faux pas like Ted Cruz

US Senator Ted Cruz must be recalling A Bug’s Life quote – First rule of leadership: everything is your fault. Recently, while his state Texas suffered severe crisis after a winter storm, he took off to Cancun, Mexico with family. This, and his later photo-op of handing bottled water to the affected were heavily criticised. It’s time to discover a leader who can handle crisis.

The Ted Cruz episode

Psychologist, businesswoman and human and social rights activist Dr. Malini Saba feels Cruz is ‘a father first’ and then a politician. “He was being a good dad, regardless of how the people want to portray him or his actions. The key to successful leadership lies solely in our ability to understand the perspective of others and then coming to a conclusion. I appreciate that Texas has a senator with family values who puts them first regardless of the political price he’s paying now.”

She finds support in Kaustubh Sonalkar, Group Director – Human Capital Management (HCM), General Affairs, CSR and Corporate Communication, Welspun Group. “As a human, he was concerned about the safety of his family. Subsequently, his quality as a leader to realise his mistakes and stand up for it is appreciated. He was dubbed a criminal by the people, who didn’t spare him only because Ted, as a leader had faulted. But he looked back at his questionable behaviour, and stood by his people. Thereafter, everything blew out of proportion by the media, political parties and some opposition political leaders.” He feels Cruz’s one human slip cannot be used to judge him.