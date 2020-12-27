Fashion rewind 2020: How pyjamas became our best friends while working from home

Surbhi feels these trying times mean finding ‘the wisdom and comfort in classics’. “I would recommend men to embrace fabrics which are easily washable at home. It gives a purpose of hygiene which is of utmost importance in such time. All you have to do is get yourself up and get dressed. It will definitely lift up your spirits if not completely turn your day around.”

As per Rashi, styles like print on print, denim looks, colour blocking, floral prints, polka dots, puff sleeves, etc. ‘are making a strong comeback’ and will stay for a while.

Fads seen by Jaising were Ghunghats, masks with chains and matching masks with Indian clothes. “Bling and flared kaftans along with twin sets and saris were also a trend that took the limelight during Karva Chauth and Diwali.”

Matteo saw many ‘become conscious about their health and fitness’, thus increasing demand for related products. “This trend is interesting, because during the lockdown we observed the sale of sneakers and active wear footwear doing relatively well. We believe this trend will continue for the coming year as well as people continue to invest in health and fitness.”

Future design and trends

With 2021 approaching, the industry’s design approach will continue. Jaising mentions, “The trend of comfortable and affordable fashion may prevail for a while and people will dress up only for occasions. And not to forget the masks! Which obviously we don’t know how long we all have to continue like this but it will be taken forward.” Rashi adds, “Earlier, fashion was just considered as light-hearted fun but thanks to the revolutions that happened over the years that has changed the game. It has now become a form of self-expression, impacting our identity in society.”

Surbhi agrees. “A few trending colours this season are Marmalade, Flamingo, Powder Blue, Sunflower Yellow etc.” Siddhant states, “With us locked inside the house for such a long time, the new work wear is the loungewear. Comfort and quality has become the priority with strong emphasis on sustainability.”

It will be a while for things to normalise, says Matteo. This means demand for casual and active wear continuing. “The industry will accordingly strive to keep things simple and casual for the coming year. Designers will go back to the very basics and create products that have greater utility; however innovation and creativity in design and concept could be the real differentiator,” Matteo adds.

It is safe to say fashion in 2021 will rise like the phoenix.