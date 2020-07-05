Lockdown fashion: Cozy couture takes centrestage as work from home continues

The lockdown has hampered everyone’s fashion sense. But struggles mean innovation. One of the fashion innovations to come up is of cozy couture. It is fashionable loungwear that lets you stay fashionable at home.
Harshita Gupta, Founder, Hail Women, defines cozy couture as the most comfortable clothing in one’s wardrobe. “It is generally referred to as nightwear in our day-to-day life before lockdown. Since lockdown, being at home 24/7, we find ourselves best suited in such clothes.
Popularity comes with a change of lifestyle of audience/customer. Since everyone is home struck, it’s natural that these will be more in demand than any other kind of clothing.”
For Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva, this trend is about ‘products in the comfortable clothing category and loungewear’. “The lockdown and quarantine has changed the fashion game so far. With no social engagements in sight, people are opting for comfortable lounge wear clothing instead of their usual go to everyday clothing like denims or skirts. Social interactions are what made us want to dress up and put our best foot forward; the lack of which has made us want to stick to our pyjamas and tracks.”
Both Jayant Chowdhary & Nitya Chowdhary who head the brand 9C Design Co., call this trend comfortable yet cool. “Casual outfits with a slight hint of fashion added to give a feel good factor at home is what cozy couture means to me. Apart from being comfortable, the lounge entrepreneurs are adding fun and chic element that breaks the boredom and monotony.”
Talking about it being different from normal casual wear, for Nelson, pre-lockdown days daily casual wear includes items like denims, wide leg pants, casual dresses etc. “The new normal in lockdown are sweatpants, tracks, joggers and pyjamas. To some extent, it’s the idea of being at home all day that induces laziness which makes us not want to dress up. However, dressing up plays an important role in uplifting your mood by making you feel more productive and ready to take on your day.”
Normal casual wear makes Jayant think of mostly the ongoing trend. “In normal casual wear, one’s dressing might not be very cozy and comfortable because they might be stepping out on and off while in cozy couture one could team up a cape or a shrug on a loose pleated pant.”
Harshita feels normal casual wear are much more trendy. “They are more likely to style & define and enhance one’s personality through clothing. While cozy wear/cozy couture is all about comfort only, feeling comfortable is far more important than any other things. Even styling or designs are very different yet basic, even the choice is fabric needs to be more soft and should be relaxing rather fancy.”
If asked for suggestions, Nitya suggests adding a lace shrug to the cozy couture. “It gives a sense of updated fashion amidst home environment. Silk cape is a perfect add on drape to any casual t-shirt to give a formal and dressy look. One can add these fabrics to mix up with cozy couture for different ways – cottons/modals/ knits/handlooms/cotton laces.”
According to Harshita, there are no set rules. “The whole concept is all about self-comfort from colour to everything. It is for what we love rather than what’s trending in the market & trying to fit yourself in that trend. Even for choosy ones and those who prefer styling in these as well, the max they can go to the printed fabric option. Generally the cozy couture gives you option of colour and funny or sarcastic prints n quotes or some basic textures and light weight and smooth texture.”
Nelson wants everyone to look at a particular trend for inspiration for cozy couture – athleisure trend. “Oversized hoodies with rolled up joggers is a great way of sporting this trend. If you want something with a little more structure, a cropped hoodie would be a great alternative.
Oversized everything works great for this trend. A casual graphic t-shirt with some loose fitted cotton pants can also be good option if you want to take a break from the pyjamas and joggers.”
Post lockdown, one wonders regarding the scope of this trend. Harshita does not think people will be adopting this trend later. “By now they are getting more piled up and desperately waiting to come back to the fashionista personalities. It will take a few days go back to the previous styling. Cozy wear makes you feel comfortable and lazy at the same time. Adapting it after a lockdown situation will help them to slow down further, as it will already be so hard for everyone to feel that mentally.”
Nelson too is suspicious of the trend’s survival. “We expect a phenomenon of ‘dressing up to make an impression’ to kick in right after the lockdown, where people will want to dress up more and use all the items that were pushed to the back during the lockdown.”
On the other hand, Jayant & Nitya think this trend can be very well adapted. “It’s maintenance-friendly fashion wear; so if minimalistic embroidery or designs can be added to this, then it might become the casual wear for house parties.”
