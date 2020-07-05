Lockdown fashion: Cozy couture takes centrestage as work from home continues

Normal casual wear makes Jayant think of mostly the ongoing trend. “In normal casual wear, one’s dressing might not be very cozy and comfortable because they might be stepping out on and off while in cozy couture one could team up a cape or a shrug on a loose pleated pant.”

Harshita feels normal casual wear are much more trendy. “They are more likely to style & define and enhance one’s personality through clothing. While cozy wear/cozy couture is all about comfort only, feeling comfortable is far more important than any other things. Even styling or designs are very different yet basic, even the choice is fabric needs to be more soft and should be relaxing rather fancy.”

If asked for suggestions, Nitya suggests adding a lace shrug to the cozy couture. “It gives a sense of updated fashion amidst home environment. Silk cape is a perfect add on drape to any casual t-shirt to give a formal and dressy look. One can add these fabrics to mix up with cozy couture for different ways – cottons/modals/ knits/handlooms/cotton laces.”

According to Harshita, there are no set rules. “The whole concept is all about self-comfort from colour to everything. It is for what we love rather than what’s trending in the market & trying to fit yourself in that trend. Even for choosy ones and those who prefer styling in these as well, the max they can go to the printed fabric option. Generally the cozy couture gives you option of colour and funny or sarcastic prints n quotes or some basic textures and light weight and smooth texture.”

Nelson wants everyone to look at a particular trend for inspiration for cozy couture – athleisure trend. “Oversized hoodies with rolled up joggers is a great way of sporting this trend. If you want something with a little more structure, a cropped hoodie would be a great alternative.