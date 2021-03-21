From Kishwer Merchant to Madonna: Here's how women are embracing motherhood at 40!

Earlier this month, TV stars Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced that they are expecting their first baby. The good news bodes well for many other women who have rewired their biological clock and are willing to embrace motherhood well past their 40th.

Mumbai-based screenwriter Alaukika Dash was in her mid-thirties when she decided to tie the knot. She happily fiddled with the idea of giving motherhood a miss till she was about 40. But she gave in finally to the maternal urge. Dash conceived just days after her 41st birthday and rang in her 42nd with her twins — Advait and Adaa — born in November 2020.

Taking the plunge

"It wasn't an easy decision to take the plunge. I knew age wasn't on my side, but after meeting Dr Aniruddh Malpani, I knew that it would be difficult, but certainly not impossible," reminisces Dash, caressing her four-month-old twins. What set the ball rolling for Dash was her elder sister's experience, who happened to conceive naturally at 42 and made her realise that one's biological age may or may not be the same as one's reproductive age. "I had been relying heavily on the Internet, and unfortunately, the search results were discouraging. I stumbled upon the right person, Dr Malpani, who guided me through the process and helped me become a mother, and I can't thank him enough," she recounts and advises moms-to-be from indulging in cyber consultation. "There will be no net gain," she chuckles.