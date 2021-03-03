'Bigg Boss 9' couple Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai to become parents soon

Mumbai: Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as "Hip Hip Hurray", "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

The 40-year-old actor posted a beachside picture in which Merchant is seen standing with Rai sitting on his knees. Written on the sand was "August 2021", next to a pair of baby shoes.