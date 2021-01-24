Bamboo rice: The next superfood that can boost your health and well-being

The pharmaceutical preparations of bamboo shoots such as bamboo salt, bamboo vinegar, bamboo extracts help control diabetes and keep the cholesterol level within the normal limit. “Various parts of this plant such as leaf, root, shoot and seed possess anti-inflammatory, anti-ulcer, anti-diabetic, antioxidant, anthelmintic and astringent activity. Its seeds (often referred to as bamboo rice) have shown statistically significant anti-diabetic activity like the standard glibenclamide,” she adds.

Bamboo rice is also known as Mulayari and called ‘Moongil Arisi’ by the tribals of southern India. The rice is a rich source of various nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, fibre, vitamins and minerals. “It has a low glycemic index compared to other rice varieties, so it is a good option for those with diabetes. It is low or no-fat, so a healthy substitute for overweight and obese people. It is rich in vitamin B complex which can be beneficial for pregnant women and loaded with calcium and phosphorous which can be a remedy for those suffering from joint pain," says Dr Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Health in a bowl

Anumeha Gupta, who is currently training to be a nutrition and lifestyle coach, stumbled upon bamboo rice seven years ago at an organic market in Bengaluru. She’s been a bamboo rice eater ever since then. “I was desperately looking for ways to cure my PCOS naturally, and bamboo rice has since then become an exciting addition to my diet. Its low glycemic index helped me regulate my hormonal imbalance, and I’m also impressed by the myriad other health benefits it offers,” says Gupta.

However, taxiphyllin, a cyanogenic glycoside present in raw shoots, can have a harmful impact on human health. “While bamboo rice is rich in nutrient reserve, its fresh shoot could be equally dangerous for the body. It contains a toxic chemical known as taxiphyllin which is a cyanide compound. Consuming it raw and uncooked may lead to severe food poisoning. So, it is safe to consume only when cooked properly,” warns Dr Farah Ingale, Director, Internal Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

The only other constraint is the high cost, adds Jamatia. “This variety rice will knock your socks off but it comes with a price tag. A kilogram costs Rs 5,000 and above,” he quips.

But the cost factor doesn’t act as a spoiler for Gupta, who is completely charmed by its versatility. “It keeps my diet varied and interesting. I use it as a protein-rich substitute for rice and wheat and satisfy my sweet cravings; it makes for a rustic dessert when soaked overnight, mixed with banana and jaggery and steamed in a banana leaf,” she says, adding bamboo rice will gradually acquire mainstream status, and that will work as a catalyst to a healthier India.

Shaikh couldn’t agree more with her. “The medicinal properties of bamboo rice makes it a smart choice for those with health issues. And in the coming years, it will capture a good share of the Indian grocery market.” The bottom line of the long story is to be rice wise and eat it right.

Benefits of Bamboo Rice

· Decreased Constipation and Colon Cancer Risk because it is rich in dietary fibre.

· Lowered Risk of Cardiovascular Disease because the high fibre content also reduces the bad cholesterol levels and maintains blood pressure levels.

· Optimized Brain and Nerve Health because it is a phenomenal source of B complex vitamins.

(By Dr Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan)