Here's how to tackle toxic masculinity

The socialisation of boys in patriarchal societies often normalises violence on the pretext "boys will be boys" like it happens in Natkhat. "In films, a macho actor like Salman Khan will have more fans among men, while that of another romantic hero like Shahrukh Khan will have a far greater appeal among women. In advertising too, masculinity doesn't cut the ice. It doesn't help sell the idea because machismo fails to charm the buyers (who are mostly women) and coax them to buy the products," says Gulrays.

The film is reflective of the society that we live in many ways. "It emphasises gender confirmatory roles. Most of the communities are patriarchal in nature, giving men more power than women and putting a man in a tight spot to act, perform, and present themselves as superior and worthy. Aggression, irresponsible behaviours of young boys are ignored, instead encouraged as they are culturally normative for that household or community, thus promoting toxic masculinity," says Mudgal.

Sadani adds that not just India, but toxicity in men is a worldwide phenomenon. "We have seen narcissism in state leaders (US-Brazil-UK), lack of empathy for the marginalised, their politics based on polarisation and hatred, disregard for science (like not wearing masks or following social distance guidelines, the language of domination) only show deep moral deficit in leadership. It is nothing else but toxic masculinity," he says.

Course Correction

The sooner it starts, the better it is for the child and the family in particular and society in general, just the way Sonu's mother did in the film. "Efforts to challenge conventional gender stereotypes and biases by developing greater empathy towards the opposite gender(s) through gender sensitisation workshops are an effective way to deal with it. It has to be done at an individual, family, institutional and societal levels," says Tilwe.

Anand agrees and adds that as is the case with correcting everything that can be described as something more and something less, toxic masculinity can also be corrected by balancing the flows.