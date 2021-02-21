From Manoj Bajpayee's rap to podcasts: The year of Bhojpuri disruptors

“My maternal grandfather, Dr Chandradhar Pandey’ Kamal’, was a renowned name in the Bhojpuri literary circuit. I chose the story because it has been a part of folk legend. The idea was to translate and make it accessible to many others as a tribute to my mother and her memories," says Choubey on his literary journey. Sagar credits the English translation of his songs for its huge success. "My former Manipuri roomie from the JNU hostel could understand and enjoy the song, and I was elated to hear this. I was flooded with calls from all over the country and world over because English bridged the language gap and made the song such a rage even among non-Hindi speakers," he says.

Write approach

Applauding Choubey’s literary outing, Mishra says, "By choosing Pandey Kapil’s most representative work, he has done justice to the language because Phoolsunghi is about Bhojpuri culture and deals with the dilemma of another great literary figure of Bhojpuri literature, Mahendra Misir." The pandemic gave umpteen opportunity to people who speak and understand this language to have engaging conversations on various online platforms like Aakhar, Bhojpuri Manch, Bhojpuri Junction, Bhojpuri Manthan on topics that the mainstream media had largely neglected. Mishra also highlighted how the publishing industry has also made an earnest attempt to revive Bhojpuri’s rich literary tradition during the lockdown months by releasing publications in the language. It bodes well for the language. “The online movement helped revive interest in the language to a large extent,” quips Choubey, who is currently working on the first anthology of short stories in Bhojpuri by Bhikhari Thakur, and has also submitted a proposal to the Sahitya Academy on the history of Bhojpuri literature. He plans to write something in Bhojpuri someday soon.

In the news circuit, Earshot launched in October 2020 amid the pandemic as India’s first digital audio venture for news and entertainment in five languages, including Bhojpuri. “Bhojpuri has a special place in our hearts. It is a language that millions speak but is still to get its due. We will remember 2020 as the year in which we rolled out our signature Bhojpuri shows like Baahubali, Gangs of Purvanchal and Derahia Maat. You can now listen to shows like Jiya Raja Benaras on Dolby Atmos,” says Abhijit Majumder, co-founder and editor-in-chief, Earshot.

Common concern

Inclusion of the Bhojpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution has been one of the oldest demands of the people who speak this language. Currently, 22 languages are listed under this Schedule and include Nepali, Sindhi and Maithili. “If that happens, the employment prospects of the Bhojpuri-speaking populace will improve drastically,” says Mishra, highlighting it as one of the reasons for the long neglect. But 2020 changed that, and the speakers of this sweet language who get to earn their living because of it couldn’t ask for more. “My job allows me to connect with other Bhojpuri speakers from India and abroad. It fosters a sense of belonging that gives me a lot of professional and creative satisfaction that is also monetarily compensated,” says Manish Raj Masoom, Assistant Editor and Anchor, Earshot.

These commendable efforts have made Bhojpuri a language to reckon with, and these milestones may help it make deeper inroads in the mainstream world. "That time has come," adds Sagar on an optimistic note.