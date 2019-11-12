Video: Ayushmann Khurrana has a very important message against toxic masculinity

Ayushmann Khurrana has changed the stereotypical mind-set of what it takes to be a Bollywood hero. In all his films, he has challenged the general societal notions of masculinity. Recently, the Dream Girl actor delivered a thought provoking speech on what a perfect man is and we can only admire him for his work.

Ayushmann, while representing a men's grooming company called the Man Company, shared a three-minute video on the social media, where he picked up some common stereotypes associated with masculinity and crushed them.